Air Force scientist hanged himself after hiring ‘really hot’ prostitute for research team

A married senior US Air Force scientist accused of tricking a colleague into hiring a “really hot” prostitute to join their top military research team committed suicide when he realized he was about to was about to be unmasked.

James Gord, 57, hanged himself with a braided nylon rope in the garage of his home in Beavercreek, Ohio, according to an autopsy report obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com.

Gord’s death on Sept. 10 last year came as investigators approached him for persuading colleague Sukesh Roy to hire sex worker Amanda Savino for $400 an hour for a highly sensitive position, even though she could barely use a computer.

Gord worked in the hypersonic directorate at the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio. At the time, Roy was a contractor whose company Spectral Energies provided laser imaging of turbine engines for the lab.

The two men had known each other for 17 years and had become close friends, FBI Agent Jacqueline Horton wrote in an affidavit supporting the search warrant. Gord had awarded Roy’s company millions of dollars in annual grants for his work.

Roy didn’t want to knock on the door of his Dayton house. His wife said he was taking a nap and still wouldn’t comment.

Attempts to contact Savino were unsuccessful.

The shoddy details of Gord’s case were unlocked by a federal court in Ohio last month after the case was closed.

A search warrant, released by the court, showed that the FBI wanted to search Google and Yahoo computers to find evidence of his plan.

Spectral Energies CEO Sukesh Roy hired Savino after Gord spoke on her behalf and provided a false story about her background

But Gord’s suicide ended the case before he could be prosecuted.

In 2017, Gord told Roy that he had met Savino, 32, on a plane and was “very impressed with how she presented herself,” Horton wrote.

He claimed they were sitting side by side on a flight from Dallas to Dayton when Savino saw the work he was doing on his laptop and they struck up a conversation as she was interested in the topic.

The truth was that they met when he hired her for $400 an hour through a Cincinnati escort service called Discreet Desires.

“Gord strongly encouraged Roy to hire Savino, and spoke positively of Savino’s technical expertise,” Horton wrote.

“Then he finished by saying ‘she’s very tasty too’.”

But Roy soon found that Savino couldn’t handle the job, Horton added.

Roy quickly became frustrated with Savino’s lack of ability in the position.

“(She) didn’t quite understand how to use basic word processing and document creation software and struggled to formulate coherent inter-office emails.”

And when she couldn’t provide her college transcripts—presumably for an art degree from the University of Florida, a biochemistry degree from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and from time studying for a medical degree at the University of Cincinnati Medical School—he confronted Gord, who was forced to admit that he was having an affair with her.

But by that time, Savino had already found new clients at the Air Force base.

A man, a contractor for the Ballistic Missile Systems Integration Flight, identified only as Dr. I paid her $20,000 a year to clean his apartment naked and give him oral sex, per order.

Sex worker Amanda Savino, 32, was on a team tasked with developing hypersonic jet engines and missiles at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio.

When officers searched Gord’s computer, they found that he had kept records of at least 27 prostitutes he had slept with while traveling across the country for work.

Many of them, Horton revealed, “were foreigners from countries considered to have concerns for US national security.”

Gord told Roy he would take advances on his government card to pay the women so his wife Renee and their children wouldn’t find out.

He said he paid Savino, who he also persuaded to claim to be a certified firefighter and EMT, $400 an hour for “various sex acts.”

Despite revealing Savino’s true identity, Gord still asked Roy to expand her technical research responsibilities with the military contractor and even put her name on research publications.

He also urged him to appoint her representative for Spectral Energies for all duties outside the Dayton area.

“Roy declined both requests, citing Savino’s position with the company as an administrative technician and not being a technical expert in their field,” Horton wrote in the affidavit.

The warrant stated that Roy met with his attorney to discuss Savino’s dismissal, but was advised to wait until her November 2018 review of a year in order to “limit the company’s potential liability.”

But when Gord discovered that his friend wanted to fire his lover, he threatened the Bangladeshi-born scientist.

“Gord then declared that he would come to Building 5 with one of his many cannons to ‘end it all,'” the order read.

“Roy understood that meant Gord would kill Roy and then himself.”

He also told Roy that the immigrant research lab’s “old boys club” would never believe his version of the story.

But two weeks before Savino’s one-year assessment, she decided to leave Spectral and join a competing company, Innovative Scientific Solutions Incorporated (ISSI).

Gord then reduced an annual grant from the Air Force Research Lab to Roy’s company from $250,000 to $100,000, giving the other $150,000 to ISSI.

The crimes against Gord and Savino, as stated in the warrant issued. They include embezzlement/misuse of government property, false, fictitious or fraudulent claims, ethnic harassment, serious threats, and extortion of United States officials or employees

“This was the first time in years that Gord had not spent his entire research budget on Spectral Energies,” Horton wrote.

“The timing of Gord’s decision matched Savino’s new position at ISSI,” Horton wrote, noting that a search of Gord’s phone revealed he had told Savino that the grant would cover her ISSI salary.

That was too much for Roy, who went on to report his former boyfriend to the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, who soon realized Savino had made up her college education.

When officers searched Gord’s office in April 2019, they found women’s underwear, a box of Trojan condoms — a pack of 12 containing only 10 — and several empty bottles of erectile dysfunction.

When they searched his computer, they found an email from Gord to Savino explaining his preference for “sexy lingerie” and erotic clothing and asking her to spend whole nights with him, saying that co-sleeping is “very important to him.” used to be’.

He also asked her to “bring her Screaming O.” Horton dryly interpreted that as ‘A request that Savino have an orgasm during sex’.