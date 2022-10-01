<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The US Air Force has grounded more than 100 cargo planes amid concerns they were built with faulty propeller barrels that could crack and leak fluid.

The Air Force Mobility Command confirmed to Defense News that a large number of its C-130 Hercules cargo planes, which numbered 128 at the start of the fiscal year, are now unable to fly.

As of Tuesday, he said, 116 C-130 Hercules planes and even more of their variants were on the ground while they investigate how many are affected.

The propeller barrels in question were installed on 100 C-130Hs, as well as entire inventories of eight MC-130H Combat Talons, seven EC 130H Compass Calls and one TC-130H, according to the unofficial Air Force amn/nco/snco. Facebook page.

Mobility Command has since confirmed that the groundings are “widespread” and will primarily affect Air Force Reserves and Air National Guard operations.

It’s unclear how long it will take the Air Force to replace all of the affected propeller barrels.

The US Air Force has grounded a large portion of its C-130H cargo planes amid concerns they were built with faulty propeller barrels that could crack and leak fluid.

More than 100 C-130H aircraft (such as the one shown here) are now unable to fly, impacting Air Force Reserve and Air National Guard operations.

The announcement comes after a maintenance team at the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex in Georgia discovered a persistent leak coming from a C-130 H propeller while testing the operation of the plane’s engine after it underwent maintenance.

Authorities told Defense News that the propeller assembly was removed and sent to a propeller shop, where a technician found a crack in the barrel assembly.

Subsequent inspections found that two more sets of propellers had the same problem, Mobility Command said, ordering an immediate inspection of all C-130Hs with the older model 54H6 propellers, and performing metallurgical checks and stress analysis.

Mobility Command then issued another order to immediately replace the propellers, although a timetable has not yet been set.

He said newer C-130Js and C-130Hs that have already had their propeller assemblies upgraded to the eight-blade NP 2000 system are not affected by the defect.

Air Force Mobility Command is now investigating each plane, and it’s unclear how long it will take to replace all the propeller cylinders.

The propeller barrels in question were installed on 100 C-130Hs, as well as entire inventories of eight MC-130H Combat Talons, seven EC 130H Compass Calls and one TC-130H, according to unofficial Air Force Facebook amn/nco /snco. page

This is the second time in more than three years that cargo planes have been grounded due to problems with their propeller system.

In February 2019, the Air Force grounded 60 C-130Hs, at the time almost a third of the fleet, for several weeks due to concerns that their pre-1971 propeller blades might break.

Those fears arose after a KC-130T crashed and killed 15 Marines and one sailor in 2017.

An investigation found the crash was caused by a deteriorating propeller blade, which was already corroded when the plane entered an Air Force maintenance depot in 2011.

The corrosion eventually deteriorated into a crack, dooming the plane.

The Air Force later investigated its propeller blade review process while a high-level review board met to review the findings of the accident investigation, according to the Air Force schedules.

It found that there were 23 cases where propeller blades had some kind of intergranular cracking, nearly all of which were manufactured before 1971, the year the Air Force switched to a different manufacturing process that resulted in more consistent and reliable propellers.

Since then, all of those older propellers have been replaced.