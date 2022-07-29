Air Force grounds entire F-35 Joint Strike Fighter fleet due to faulty part in ejection seat
According to a new report, the Air Force has grounded its entire fleet of F-35 Joint Strike Fighters over a faulty component that could prevent pilots from firing safely from the sky.
An Air Combat Command spokesperson confirmed Friday’s temporary order in a statement: Break defensesaid in a statement that the measure was taken “out of an abundance of caution.”
The F-35 Lightning II is the latest generation of American fighter jets and first entered service in 2015.
The Air Force has grounded its entire fleet of F-35 Joint Strike Fighters due to a defective ejection seat component. Pictured: An F-35B Lightning II attached to Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron (VMX) 1 stationary in the cockpit of the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli
The Department of Defense currently operates about 450 F-35 aircraft.
It was not immediately clear whether the temporary grounding order also applied to F-35 aircraft of the Navy and the Marine Corps.
The Pentagon referred a DailyMail.com investigation to Air Force and F-35 Joint Program Office officials, who did not immediately respond to the request for comment.
Story in development, more to come.