Air Force grounds entire F-35 Joint Strike Fighter fleet due to faulty part in ejection seat 

According to a new report, the Air Force has grounded its entire fleet of F-35 Joint Strike Fighters over a faulty component that could prevent pilots from firing safely from the sky.

An Air Combat Command spokesperson confirmed Friday’s temporary order in a statement: Break defensesaid in a statement that the measure was taken “out of an abundance of caution.”

The F-35 Lightning II is the latest generation of American fighter jets and first entered service in 2015.

The Air Force has grounded its entire fleet of F-35 Joint Strike Fighters due to a defective ejection seat component. Pictured: An F-35B Lightning II attached to Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron (VMX) 1 stationary in the cockpit of the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli

The Department of Defense currently operates about 450 F-35 aircraft.

It was not immediately clear whether the temporary grounding order also applied to F-35 aircraft of the Navy and the Marine Corps.

The Pentagon referred a DailyMail.com investigation to Air Force and F-35 Joint Program Office officials, who did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

Story in development, more to come.