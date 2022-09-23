Air Force Academy now promoting fellowship that BANS ‘cisgender’ men

The United States Air Force Academy recently circulated promotional information among its cadets for the Brooke Owens Fellowship, which specifically prohibits “cisgender males” from applying.

The email, sent on September 14, encourages cadets to apply for the program, which says: ‘If you are a cisgender woman, a transgender woman, non-binary, agender, bigender, two-spirit, demigender, genderfluid , genderqueer or any other form of gender minority, this program is for you.

‘If you are a cisgender male, this program is not for you…but we encourage you to check out our spinoff programs, the Patti Grace Smith Fellowship and the Matthew Isakowitz Fellowship Program.’

A concerned Air Force cadet shared the email because he told Fox News‘It is a bit worrying that we have more briefs on D&I than briefs on foreign adversaries, new technologies or current events around the world.’

The scholarship, which has been in place since 2017, commemorates the late Owens — a pilot and space policy expert — who died at age 35 of breast cancer in 2016.

The program provides young people who are not cisgender men with paid internships and executive mentorship at top aerospace and space exploration companies.

The email also came as it has become clear that the US Army is facing major recruiting problems.

In fact, the Army revealed this month that it was only 52% of the way to its recruitment goals for the fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30.

Deputy Director of Public Affairs for the US Army Recruiting Command, Brian McGovern, recently said‘The Army faces its most challenging recruitment environment since the all-volunteer force’s inception in 1973.’

He said the army expects to face a shortfall of 12,000 to 15,000 recruits this year.

Members of the Brooke Owens fellowship program, which places women and other gender minorities in top-tier space exploration companies to kick-start their careers in the field

The Brooke Owens fellowship logo, established in 2017 in memory of Brooke Owens, a pilot and space policy expert who died in 2016 of breast cancer

The US Air Force Academy, which is about 71% male and 29% female, recently came under fire for a diversity and inclusion presentation in which it instructed cadets to shy away from using gendered language in everyday speech.

Cadets were encouraged to replace the words ‘mother’ and ‘father’ with ‘parent’ or ‘guardian’. ‘Boyfriend’ and ‘boyfriend’ were encouraged to be swapped for ‘partner’ and so on.

At the time, Rep. Mike Waltz (R-FL) – a Green Beret and veteran of the Afghan war – that the school’s focus on ‘woke’ concepts of language justice is ‘absolutely destructive to morale, to unity, to everything I know from a military, that moreover, it was integrated long before the rest of the country in 1948.’

As opposed to focusing on small-scale wording faux pas, he said that ‘the Air Force should be concerned about the macroaggressions against America that are happening around the world.’

Air Force Academy cadets salute during the national anthem at Falcon Stadium for their graduation ceremony on May 25, 2022

Brooke Owens Fellows pose – candidates are selected for their talent, their track record, their commitment to service and their creativity’

The academy, which is 71% male cadets, recently promoted the Owens Fellowship, which specifically bars cisgender men from applying

An academy spokesman denied that the emphasis on diversity and inclusion detracts from the cadets’ ‘warfare effectiveness’.

“It is the diversity of Airmen and Wardens, coming from every corner of our nation, who perform the Department of Air Force’s hundreds of critical mission sets that make us the best, most innovative Air and Space Forces the world has ever known, ” said the spokesman.

The statement was followed up by a denial that the academy specifically prohibits the use of ‘mom and dad’ or other gender-specific terms.

‘The Air Force Academy does not prohibit the use of ‘mom and dad’ or other gender-specific terms. The recent briefing on diversity and inclusion is taken out of context and misrepresented; the slide in question was not intended to stand alone,’ said Superintendent Lt. Gen. Rich Clark.

He added: ‘First and foremost, the briefing centered on respect for others and the necessary warfighting to harness diverse perspectives to solve our nation’s most difficult national security problems. Our strategic competitors do the opposite. Our American diversity is a strategic advantage and opens the door to creative solutions that provide a competitive advantage in air, space and cyberspace.’

A screenshot of the ‘diversity and inclusion’ training for cadets at the US Air Force Academy

In 2021, the US Air Force Academy made headlines for announcing a Diversity and Inclusion Reading Room, specially designated with curated books and described in a release as a ‘treasure trove of big ideas and a safe space for open discussion.’

“We need to create an understanding of the challenges of diversity, racism and injustice, promote a wide range of perspectives and be respectful of people we agree and disagree with,” says Mark Jensen, chairman of the Academy’s Faculty Senate and professor of philosophy . .

“Our intent is to create an informal space for cadets and tenured parties to expand and deepen their exploration of the issues involved in diversity, inclusion, and equity,” said Assistant English Professor Daniel Couch.

Waltz said in an interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson that when Republicans regain the majority in the House of Representatives, “we will cut it out of the American military.”