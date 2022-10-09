Aimee Lou Wood joins her co-stars Alex Sharp and Bill Nighy at the Living premiere

Aimee Lou Wood looked stunning as she joined her co-stars Alex Sharp and Bill Nighy at the Living premiere at the 66th BFI London Film Festival on Saturday.

The Sex Education star, 27, put on a glamorous show in a deep rose gold dress with gemstone detailing.

She ramped up her height in a pair of matching strappy heels as she showed off her stuff on the red carpet at the star-studded event.

Aimee opted for a bronzed makeup palette that accentuated her natural features with a swipe of nude lipstick.

She put her golden locks in a neat bun and showed off her chic pearl earrings.

Meanwhile, Billy, 72, and Alex, 33, cut neat figures in smart suits as the trio posed for a slew of snaps.

Directed by Oliver Hermanus, the film focuses on the character of Nighy, a civil servant who is rebuilding post-World War II London in 1952.

Aimee and Bill will both star in an upcoming film adaptation of the Japanese classic novel Ikiru.

His character discovers that he has a deadly disease and soon sets out to find purpose and meaning for his life before dying.

He soon becomes intrigued by a younger colleague who helps him use his years of experience to focus his energies on completing one last major project.

Speaking of the movie, Variety reports that Ishiguro said: ‘The inner story suggests that it is the responsibility of each of us to give meaning and satisfaction to our lives. That, even against all odds, we should try to find a way to be proud and happy with the lives we lead.

“I believe this story may appeal to many of us who are compelled to spend long hours every day at desks and screens – especially in this era of COVID – struggling to see what our individual contributions could potentially add up to in the bigger picture. ‘

While director Hermanus added that the goal of the film is to show that one of the goals of humanity is that the small contribution of each individual may seem insignificant in the grand scheme of things, but that every small effort to help others Helping is what life is all about.

Living is being developed by Film4 and Ingenious Media, and in association with Kurosawa Productions and executive producer Ko Kurosawa.