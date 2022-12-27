Aim to limit children’s Tylenol purchases to two bottles each

Target is the latest pharmacy to restrict the purchase of over-the-counter fever and pain medication for children amid the devastating ‘triplemic’ hitting the US.

Online purchases of drugs such as Tylenol, Advil and Motrin are limited to just two per transaction on the retail giant’s website. There are no limits on in-store purchases.

The chain now joins two pharmacy giants, CVS and Walgreens, in restricting purchases of over-the-counter pediatric medications. At CVS, only two boxes of medication can be purchased in-story and online at a time. Walgreens has limited online purchases to six at a time.

These limits come amid a surge in demand for the medication fueled by outbreaks of the flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) that are breaking out across America – primarily striking children. Some online retailers have been trying to make money in recent days by marking the medication 30 fold.

Flu cases fell for the second straight week in the most recent CDC report, with 33,041 confirmed infections. This is a decrease of 26 percent compared to previous weeks

RSV cases continued to fall this week, falling to 3,554 confirmed infections. This is half as many cases as the previous week, and the lowest weekly infection total since mid-September

Ask about fever reducers and painkillers — especially pediatric varieties — have boomed just as manufacturers face problems.

These include children’s paracetamol, sold under the brand name Tylenol in the US, and ibuprofen – sold under the names Advil and Motrin.

So told the Consumer Healthcare Products Association, which represents brands that make painkillers Bloomberg: ‘[the shortage is a] direct result of the recent and rapid increase in demand, driven by an increase in pediatric cases of respiratory illnesses, including influenza, COVID and RSV.”

Both CVS and Walgreens do not stock Tylenol for kids online. Several DailyMail.com-monitored pharmacies in New York City also had the drug unavailable for in-store pickup.

Some opportunists have tried to take advantage of these shortfalls.

Customers reported finding an online store selling a single case of Infant’s Tylenol for $237.83.

The same drugs are available for $8.79 at pharmacies such as Walgreens.

Another website, Shop Smart Deals, offered a two-pack of Children’s Tylenol for $35. Two boxes of Kids’ Tylenol can be purchased individually for $6.99 each at Walgreens.

Both listings have been removed from the store’s offerings.

DailyMail.com found listings for children’s Tylenol on ebay for $24.99, $19.95, and other prices much higher than the usual over-the-counter cost for it.

This year, both flu and RSV outbreaks have reached levels the country had not seen in years.

Hospitals across the US are so overwhelmed with patients — mostly children — that experts have described it as the worst flu season since the 2009 swine flu pandemic.

According to official data, 70 percent of US hospital beds are currently occupied. Earlier this month, the figure hit 80 percent, a high even before the Covid pandemic.

However, there is hope that the viruses rampaging through America will run out soon.

In its most recent update, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed that flu cases had dropped 26 percent week over week.

During the week ending December 17, the country recorded 33,041 flu cases, up from 40,003 a week earlier.

The flu poses no danger to most Americans, but it can often affect the elderly, young children, and the immunocompromised.

Cases of RSV also continued to fall, dropping 57 percent to 3,554 cases recorded by the CDC — down from 8,366 a week earlier.

It is the lowest number of confirmed RSV infections in America since late September.

These are provisional figures. In future reports, the CDC will likely increase the number of confirmed RSV cases starting this week.

Like the flu, RSV doesn’t pose much of a threat to mature adults, but is especially dangerous to young children.

Officials report that about 300 to 500 children die from the virus each year.

Covid is starting to rise again as the annual nuisance drops. The US recorded 66,014 daily infections last week – a figure that has risen slightly in recent weeks.

However, the number of deaths is now falling by nine percent to 426 per day.