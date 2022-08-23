Aidan Turner says he didn’t feel ‘objectified’ in his now-famous Poldark shirtless picture

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Aidan Turner has reflected on a now-famous photo of himself posing shirtless in Poldark, saying he never felt “objectified” amid the fanfare over the photo.

The 39-year-old actor was pictured working in the field with a scythe in one hand as he starred as Ross Poldark in the landmark BBC drama series.

The shirtless scythe scene, which appeared in the first series in 2015, caused a frenzy among fans at the time, with viewers taking to social media to comment at the time.

Physique: Aidan Turner has reflected on a now-famous photo of himself posing shirtless in Poldark, saying he never felt ‘objectified’ amid the fanfare over the photo

But Aidan has now said he never felt “objectified” amid the massive outcry from fans as he reflected on the debate sparked around the photo at the time.

He told Radio Times: ‘Was it safer to make a big point of this photo because it was a young man? Would it have been treated the same way in the press if it had been a young woman? I don’t know. Possibly not. But I didn’t feel objectified.’

Aidan also revealed that the now-famous photo was not a publicity photo but a behind-the-scenes photo taken during filming for Poldark’s first series.

The Being Human star also admitted to having a secret tattoo that had to be covered when he appeared shirtless on the series, as he recalled having a makeup artist “paint” over his ink for the scythe click.

Famous Moment: But Aidan told Radio Times he never felt ‘objectified’ amid the massive outcry from fans as he reflected on the debate sparked around the photo at the time

He said, ‘I still remember the day. The first thing that comes to mind when I see the photo is that they brushed off the makeup artist who covered a tattoo.

“I always think about Jacquie Fowler and how she didn’t take that photo. She was painting a tattoo there.’

Aidan said he had a small symbol tattooed about 25 years ago when he was on holiday in Tenerife with his friends, but said he has had the ink lasered ever since.

About getting in shape to star as Ross Poldark, Aidan admitted that wasn’t his main focus, but said he wanted to reflect his character’s active farm life.

Inking: The Being Human star also admitted he had a secret tattoo that needed to be covered when he appeared shirtless in Poldark

“I thought in my preparation that given that Ross Poldark was a very active man and the kind of diet he was going to follow, it just felt good to immerse myself in it,” he explained.

“He’s a farmer, he works, he rides a horse all the time, he’s a soldier. So it made sense to be in shape, but it wasn’t something I focused on.”

Poldark, which is based on novels of the same title by Winston Graham, came to an end in 2019, but Aidan insisted there are no plans for a return of the series.

It comes after Aidan said he won’t take his shirt off while starring as Dr. Joe O’Loughlin in ITV’s new thriller The Suspect, created by the team behind Line Of Duty and Vigil.

He told Weekend Magazine that his topless torso became such a talking point that when he was filming later series of Poldark, he felt like taking his shirt off again when it seemed unnecessary.

“We had to be careful with some intimate scenes. I had to have stupid conversations where I’d say, ‘I don’t want to have to do this because it detracts from the scene, it’s going to look silly and it’s going to seem like we’re doing it for a reason,’ he says.

“I have a litmus test: if the nudity can make people laugh, then it’s not right and I’m not doing it. But if it’s good for the role, then of course it is. My top stays on in this show because it wasn’t the right choice to take it off.’

The Radio Times will be on sale from August 23.