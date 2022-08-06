Aidan Turner chows down on sandwich and enjoys a cheeky cigarette on set of new tennis drama

Aidan Turner was seen indulging in a sandwich and cigarette while taking a break from filming a new tennis drama.

The Poldark star will trade a lawn for a lawn as he sported a sporty look on the set of Amazon Prime’s Fifteen Love.

The actor was seen in a powder blue polo shirt with navy trim while having lunch in the East London studios.

Aiden paired the striking top with a pair of navy blue shorts and typical white shin high tennis socks.

After donning a white T-shirt and a comfy turquoise tracksuit, he also enjoyed a cheeky cigarette in between shots.

The new series, from Line of Duty producer World Productions, is set in the elite tennis world.

It portrays protagonist Justine Pearce as a one-time rising star whose sudden success at age 17 propelled her and her coach Glenn Lapthorn to the quarterfinals of the French Open.

Turner plays Glenn Lapthorn in the drama.

Tom Varey, the ex-boyfriend of Daisy Edgar Jones, was also on set and appeared to be taking on the role of a tennis player.

Steffan Rhodri and Ella Hyland were also spotted on set.

His starring role in BBC’s Poldark not only earned him an NTA award, but also an army of fans.

But Aidan, who played the title role of Ross Poldark from 2015 to 2019, is asking his admirers £150 for an autograph and a selfie.

The dashing Irish actor, 38, is set to make an appearance at the London Film and Comic Con event in July, where viewers can meet their idols.