Aidan Hutchinson dedicated record performance to five-year-old leukemia patient Hudson Gazsi 

Aidan Hutchinson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 Draft, produced a dominant performance Sunday, inspired by his own hero.

Hudson Gazsi, a five-year leukemia patient, was a source of fuel for Hutchinson, who paid tribute to the young post-fight.

“This game is dedicated to Hudson, who is a kid who was just diagnosed with leukemia,” Hutchinson said after the Lions’ 36-27 win, via ESPN.

‘He’s a big Lions fan, he’s from my area. I sent him a video before the game. He cheered me on.

‘I’m just happy to have good games to spread causes to kids like that. Just create a lot of awareness about this kind of thing.’

Hudson Gazsi has received support from Aidan Hutchinson during his battle against leukaemia

Hutchinson dedicated his amazing performance on Sunday to five-year-old Hudson Gazsi

In the hours leading up to Hutchinson’s record-setting performance, he sent a video to fellow Michigander Gazsi urging him to stay strong.

“Just keep pushing through, man. Our moms have been talking for a bit and I know I’ll see you here soon.

‘But in the meantime, just keep pushing through and keep hanging in there.

All three of the rookie’s sacks came during a dominant first half for the revamped Detroit Lions

‘I know you’re kind of going through it right now, but hopefully you’ll find a little motivation in watching our game on Sunday and keep rooting for me and putting on that little eye black to support me.

And I’ll have you on my wrist on my game band in a few hours so it’s going to be a really good time and I can’t wait to meet you man. Go Lions.’

Hutchinson starred in his second game for Detroit and broke the franchise’s rookie record for single-season sacks.

The Michigan native brought out his now customary Billie Jean kick celebration after a sack

Hutchinson, the No. 2 overall pick by the Detroit Lions in the 2022 NFL Draft, is out of Michigan

The Lions recorded their first win of the season after a narrow opening Sunday loss to Philadelphia at Ford Field.

Hutchinson and his Detroit teammates will look to extend their winning streak to two games when they play at Minnesota on Sunday.

Through two games, the rookie has three sacks, three quarterback hits, 5 solo tackles and two tackles-for-loss.

Donations can be made to Hudson’s fight against leukemia via Hudson Ford Tough! GoFundMe page.