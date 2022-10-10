AI predicts physics of future fault slip in laboratory earthquakes

Seismogram is recorded by a seismograph from the Weston Observatory in Massachusetts, USA. Credit: Wikipedia



An artificial intelligence approach borrowed from natural language processing, much like language translation and autocomplete for text on your smartphone, can predict future fault friction and next dwell time with high resolution in laboratory earthquakes. The technique, which applies AI to the acoustic signals of the fault, advances earlier work and advances by predicting aspects of the future state of the fault’s physical system.

“Put simply, we predict future friction. That’s never been done before, and it offers a potential path to near-term predictions of the timing of Earth’s earthquakes,” said Chris Johnson, co-lead author of a paper on the findings in Geophysical Survey Letters.

Paul Johnson, corresponding author of the paper, geophysicist and lab assistant at Los Alamos National Laboratory, leads a team that has made steady progress in applying various machine learning techniques to the challenge of earthquake prediction in the lab and in the field. .

“The acoustic signals emitted by the laboratory fault contain foreshadowing information about the future fundamental physics of the system throughout the earthquake cycle and beyond, as we are now showing,” said Paul Johnson. “That’s never been seen before.”

In a new approach, the Los Alamos team applied a deep learning transformer model to acoustic emissions emitted by the lab error to predict the frictional state.

“The deep-learning transformer model we used is synonymous with a language translation model, such as Google Translate, which uses a codebook to translate a sentence into another language,” says Chris Johnson. “You can think of this as writing an email in English and having the AI ​​translate English into Japanese, while also anticipating your words and autofilling the end of the sentence.”

Chris Johnson said the AI ​​”takes data from what’s happening right now and says what happens next with the flaw.”

The Los Alamos team had previously predicted the timing of errors in lab quakes and in historical slow-slip Earth data using a number of machine learning techniques. By applying machine learning to data from lab shear experiments, the error emissions have been shown to be imprinted with information about its current state and where it is in the slip cycle.

Indeed, the statistical characteristics of the continuous seismic signal emitted by the fault and identified by machine learning enabled the Los Alamos researchers to predict the evolving immediate – but not future – fault friction, displacement and other characteristics, along with the timing of the next laboratory earthquake.

In that previous work, the waveform data (or acoustic emission) is fed into a model to predict the current state of the fault system. That prediction includes a countdown, or time to failure, for the next slip event, with some degree of uncertainty, which is not a future prediction, but a description of the current state of the system.

“Now we make a future prediction based on past data, which goes beyond describing the instantaneous state of the system. The model learns from the waveforms to predict the future fault friction and when the next slip event will occur with only information from the past without using any data from the future time step of interest,” said Chris Johnson.

“The model is not limited to physics, but it predicts the physics, the actual behavior of the system,” says Chris Johnson.

“The next challenge is whether we can do this on Earth to predict future fracture displacement, for example,” said Paul Johnson. “That’s an open question, because we don’t have long datasets for model training like we have in the lab.”

The method could be applied to other disciplines, such as testing non-destructive materials, where it could provide information about progressive damage and imminent damage to, for example, a bridge.

