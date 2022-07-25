AI can spot patterns in the brain linked to Alzheimer’s, schizophrenia and autism

A new artificial intelligence (AI) is able to detect mental illness by sifting through brain imaging data to find patterns linked to autism, schizophrenia and Alzheimer’s disease — and do it before symptoms appear.

The model was first trained with brain images from healthy adults and then shown to people with mental health problems, enabling it to identify small changes that go unnoticed by the human eye.

The advanced computer program was developed by a team of researchers led by Georgia State, who note that it could someday detect Alzheimer’s disease in someone 40 years old, which is about 25 years before symptoms begin to appear.

By detecting such illnesses early, patients could receive treatment that could reduce the stress of the mental illness.

The AI ​​has been trained on a massive dataset of more than 10,000 people to understand functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI), which measures brain activity by detecting changes with blood flow.

The AI ​​can find patterns in brain scans related to mental health problems. Here are the results for children whose AI has been diagnosed with autism

Once the AI ​​could read basic fMRI, the team then fed it with data sets from more than 1,200 people diagnosed with mental illnesses — autism, schizophrenia and Alzheimer’s disease.

And the system was able to recognize different patterns for the three mental illnesses.

The team notes that using fMRI to identify mental illness can be pricey — a human needs to sift through the data carefully — but using an AI drastically cuts costs and time.

Vince Calhoun, founder of the TReNDS Center and one of the authors of the study, said in a pronunciation: ‘Even if we know from other studies or family history that someone is at risk for a condition like Alzheimer’s, we can’t yet predict exactly when it will occur.

The model was first trained with brain images of healthy adults and then shown to people with mental health problems. This allowed AI to understand the difference between people with and people without mental illness

“Brain imaging could narrow that window of time by capturing the relevant patterns as they occur before clinical disease becomes apparent.”

Using AI to detect mental illness is nothing new — one revealed in April analyzed people’s conversations on the social media platform Reddit to determine if they were having problems.

A team of computer scientists from Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire, began training an AI model to analyze texts on social media.

The team selected Reddit to train their model as it has half a billion active users, all of whom regularly discuss a wide variety of topics through a network of subreddits.

They focused on looking for the emotional intent of the post, rather than the actual content, and found that it outperforms over time at detecting mental health issues.

In their study, the researchers focused on what they call emotional disorders — depressive, anxiety and bipolar disorders — which are characterized by different emotional patterns that can be followed.

They looked at data from users who had themselves reported having one of these disorders, and from users with no known mental health disorders.

They trained their AI model to label the emotions expressed in users’ messages and map the emotional transitions between different messages.

A message can be labeled by the AI ​​as ‘joy’, ‘anger’, ‘sadness’, ‘fear’, ‘no emotion’ or a combination of these.

The map is a matrix that would show how likely a user was to move from one state to another, such as from anger to a neutral state with no emotion.

Different emotional disorders have their own distinctive patterns of emotional transitions, the team explained.

By taking an emotional ‘fingerprint’ for a user and comparing it to established signs of emotional disturbance, the model can detect them.

To validate their results, they tested it on messages not used during training and showed that the model accurately predicts which users may or may not have one of these conditions, and that it improved over time.