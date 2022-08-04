WhatsNew2Day
Ahh jeez, there’s a MultiVersus launch delay and Morty is affected too

Gaming
By Jacky

Player First Games, developer of MultiVersusthe arena fighter that Warner Bros. and pits DC Comics characters against each other in battles to the death, has announced that it is postponing the start of Season 1 and the release of the Morty character.

There was no updated release date and no reason was given for the delay.

The game, which started the open beta last month, was a surprise hit. Yesterday, Valve shared that: MultiVersus was the most popular game on the Steam Deck for the last week of July, beating out behemoths like Elden Ring and Grand Theft Auto V. The Verges Andrew Webster complimented the game, saying it “felt like a surprisingly solid fighter with a good amount of variety to the attacks and characters.”

Fans were concerned about the delay, as they believed there was a connection between the delay and news stemming from the Warner Bros./Discovery merger. Warner Bros. — the company that owns the rights to many, if not all, of the characters on the MultiVersus selection and as game publisher – canceled multiple creative projects, including batgirl and a Scooby Doo movie. MultiVersus game director Tony Huynh put those fears away by tweeting, “We are not affected by the Discovery/Warner Bros. merger.”

To make up for the delay, developer Player First Games has said it will extend the preseason battle pass until August 15. You can participate in the MultiVersus open beta now on PlayStation, Xbox and PC.

