AHEAD OF THE GAME: Sky will TURN DOWN Celtic crowd noise after offensive chants about the Queen

Sky Sports production staff have been ordered to lower the noise level or even disable individual microphones during their live coverage of Celtic’s Scottish Premiership trip to St Mirren on Sunday as fans remotely chant insulting chants about the Queen.

BT Sport had to apologize after their camera crews tightened an offensive banner during Celtic’s Champions League clash with Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday and Sky staff are prepared to prevent a recurrence.

All broadcasters are bound by Ofcom regulations which state they must avoid broadcasting material that could offend viewers, and the regulator is said to have issued further guidance this week that abusive material about the Queen falls into that category.

During the week, sections of Celtic supporters displayed offensive banners mocking the Queen

St Mirren confirmed yesterday that they will be holding a minute of applause before the Celtic game tomorrow instead of the usual silence observed on almost every other ground in the UK, fearing massive booing from the visiting fans.

PREMIER LEAGUE WILL PAY FOR REPLACED CHARGE CUP

The FA and EFL will demand compensation from the Premier League before agreeing to cut FA Cup third and fourth round reruns in a bid to ease match congestion caused by massive post-death cancellations of the queen.

Replays to the first round of the competition have been halted in each of the past two seasons due to the hiatus caused by Covid-19 and the FA and lower division clubs are concerned about the loss of crucial ticket and television revenue, with foreign broadcasters will certainly demand discounts .

FA Cup replays can be a vital source of income for EFL clubs as they receive a facility fee if the match is shown live on television, as well as half the receipts, making it a huge money-waster if they are pulled away to a Premier League club.

There have been no formal talks about canceling cup repeats and the dates remain in the calendar, but the FA is likely to come under significant pressure from top clubs to drop them.

PICTURE PERFECT FOR POTTERY IN CHELSEA

New Chelsea manager Graham Potter was amused when, on his first visit to the club last week, he saw a picture of the goalkeeping coach he brought from Brighton, Ben Roberts, on the walls of the Blues training ground.

Roberts can be seen in an action photo taken from his playing days as a goalkeeper at Middlesbrough, although the 47-year-old may not appreciate the image as he is beaten by a shot from Roberto Di Matteo just 43 seconds after the FA of 1997 Cup Final.

Graham Potter started his reign as the new Chelsea boss in the Champions League this week

Chelsea took a 1-1 draw with RB Salzburg in the Champions League on Wednesday

Potter will do well to match Di Matteo’s legendary status among Chelsea fans, which was reinforced when he led the club to their first Champions League title in their history, against Bayern Munich in 2012.

Potter also hopes to stay longer than the five months the Italian managed to survive after getting the permanent job.

DELAYED PALACE LEFT PERPLEXED

Crystal Palace are aghast that today’s match will not take place in Brighton, although the railway strike that led to the original postponement was canceled following the Queen’s death.

The club initially assumed the competition would go ahead after the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) called off planned industrial action for this weekend, but were subsequently told that the Sussex police were not aware of the resources to maintain order on the Amex. Stadium.

Crystal Palace have wondered why their game against Brighton has been postponed

Palace has an uneasy past with Sussex police, who were forced into an embarrassing climb down in 2017 when they apologized for making false claims about the club’s fans trying to break into Brighton’s ground armed with ‘knives and knuckledusters’.

The request for the original postponement was made by Brighton, whose case was accepted by the Premier League Board, despite the railway strike set to take place the day before the match.

Brighton had argued fans would struggle to travel to the match due to the limited train service offered by trains that were in the wrong location after the strike.