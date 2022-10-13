Aguero points out the traits that can make Haaland a legend like Messi and Zlatan

Sergio Aguero believes Erling Haaland will cement his place as a football legend as he compared the Manchester City star to Lionel Messi.

The 22-year-old has been the standout player in Europe so far this season, scoring 20 goals following his move from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

Getty Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has already scored 15 Premier League goals this season

Getty Haaland has been compared to Lionel Messi by Citizens legend Sergio Aguero

No player in Europe’s ‘Top Five’ competitions has shot more than the Norway international, who failed to score in just two of his 13 games.

City's record scorer Aguero believes Haaland can usher in a new era at the Etihad when he praised the towering center forward.

He said: “There have been many awe-worthy attackers that I can think of.

“One of my favorites was Ronaldo Nazario, who time and again proved to be the full package as a player, and a threat to the goal post.

“Each era usually has two or three players with that ability – and usually with different styles.

“Diego [Maradona]romario, [Robert] lewandowski, [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic and Leo [Messi], naturally! Each had their own flair, but they were all great goalscorers.

“Speaking of Haaland specifically, he has potential, athleticism and a certain instinct for goals, which makes him very dangerous.

“He has everything to keep collecting great stats, especially if he’s part of an attacking team like” City. That means plenty of chances to score again.

“He is young and has a lot of potential to keep breaking records. The key to this, of course, is consistency.”

Aguero added: “When I left City I shared how proud I was to be part of a generation of players who have made it one of the best clubs in the world.

getty Agüero believes Haaland has what it takes to become one of the best football players ever

“That was a period of re-foundation, with many big changes, which made City a force to be reckoned with.

“I also said that it would be up to a new generation to maintain this status and reach new heights. I think this new team is ready for that.

“Kevin [De Bruyne] has a great track record as a player, Haaland is on the right track. But it’s not just the two.

“Phil Foden – my own favourite, Bernardo [Silva], [Ilkay] Gundogan, Rodri, [Aymeric] Laporte…each of their contributions makes the team stronger.”

Haaland rested before Wednesday’s 0-0 draw in the Champions League in Copenhagen, with City taking on Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

The ex-Ace of Red Bull Salzburg made his debut against the Reds in the Community Shield, where he lost several chances in City’s 3-1 defeat.