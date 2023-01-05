Agriculture uses more Colorado River water than anything else, how can the industry change?

This story is part of a wider series on ways to conserve water from the drying Colorado River. View the full project here.

There’s really no arguing, by far the majority of the Colorado River’s water goes to agriculture. So that’s probably where the biggest savings are to be found.

If changes in the agricultural industry are probably the most fruitful way to conserve water, they are also probably the most complicated and the most expensive for governments and families.

During the Colorado River Water Users Association convention in Las Vegas, “efficiency” constantly floated through conversations about agriculture. In some cases, more efficient irrigation methods can lead to higher crop yields, Mark Kelly, the Democratic U.S. Senator from Arizona, said at the convention.

But not all crops can be irrigated in the same way. And changing the process would depend heavily on the region, Gimbel said. For example, crops grown by a farmer on the western slope of Colorado may not absorb all of the water used for irrigation. But then the water just returns to the river and its tributaries.

That kind of recapture isn’t quite as easy for places like the Imperial or Yuma irrigation districts in California and Arizona, respectively.

Improving irrigation techniques is also not enough, the experts agree. The industry needs broader changes.

One approach is for state and federal officials to buy farmland and stop crop production, said Save the Colorado’s Gary Wockner.

“The only way to save Lake Powell is to buy a million acres of farms and dry them out permanently,” he said.

Not only could that affect the country’s food supply and increase costs for families already facing costs, but it would also put people out of work. Farmers leaving the industry would mean fewer customers for supporting industries in rural communities, such as mechanics, parts dealers and even hairdressers, said Jennifer Gimbel, a senior water policy scientist at Colorado State University’s Water Center.

That pain could be lessened if states use widely available federal money from the United States Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the Inflation Reduction Act to help those communities transition to new industries instead of letting them dry up, said John Berggren, water policy analyst for the nonprofit Western Resource Advocates.

Federal dollars are also available to farmers willing to set their fields fallow to conserve water, Berggren said. But that’s only a short-term solution.

Another way to save water is to stop growing crops that need more water and swap them for another crop that uses less water.

Alfalfa often gets the brunt of those conversations. Editorial Board of the Salt Lake Tribune recently focused on the forage crop, grown widely throughout the watershed, calling it a greater obligation to Utah than a benefit. The crop consumes 68% of Utah’s water allocation and provides just 0.2% of the state’s annual gross domestic product, the paper reported.

And much of the alfalfa grown in the Basin is then shipped overseas, effectively exporting Colorado River water. Farmers shipped about $880 million worth of hay to China, Japan and Saudi Arabia, High Country News reported this in September.

Stop growing hay in the basin and grow it somewhere water is plentiful, Berggren said, suggesting the Midwest. Or since much of the harvest is used to feed livestock, it would help as a country to consume less dairy and eat less beef.

As for exporting the crop to other countries, it’s more difficult, Berggren acknowledged.

“It’s a free country and a capitalist country and if you want to sell your product to the highest bidder then by God you have the right to do so,” he said. “It’s hard to pick out individual farmers and say, ‘You sell to China, you’re cut off.'”

But at the very least, state and federal officials should consider the issue and consider whether there’s a way to keep the benefits of the Colorado River water within the watershed, or at least the country, Berggren said.

Farmers can also grow several crops that require less water, said Becky Mitchell, director of the Colorado Water Conservation Board. Among other things, she suggested Kernza.

The Family Farm Alliance defended alfalfa in a November reporthowever, saying it is a frequent target of those who “rely on simplistic explanations to disdain growing a forage crop in the West, especially in times of drought.”

The Alliance pointed out that not only is alfalfa beneficial for the livestock it feeds, but the fields also attract insects, songbirds, gophers and ground squirrels, deer and moose, among other things. The crop adds nitrogen to the soil instead of taking it out, and the roots protect the land from erosion.

Water demand for alfalfa is high, the Alliance noted, but that’s because of its high yield and long-term growth pattern, which results in multiple harvests.

Mitchell noted that farmers in the Southwest can harvest the crop 11 times a year or more. Fewer “cuttings” could save water, she said, referring to the upstream states, which use much less water each year (and also have significantly lower populations and shorter growing seasons).

“We don’t have 11 cuttings of anything in the Upper Basin,” Mitchell said. “Maybe that’s why our numbers are the way they are.”

Regardless, Mitchell acknowledged that none of the changes needed for the agricultural industry are easy and many of them would have widespread impacts. Still, she said, they are needed.

“Someone has to start it,” she said.