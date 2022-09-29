AGL Energy to go net-zero by 2035 as Australia’s biggest carbon emitter closes coal-fired plants

Australia’s biggest carbon emitter, AGL Energy, will go net-zero in what it says is an ‘incredible step forward’.

The nation’s largest electricity generator announced Thursday the shutdown of all coal-fired generation by the end of fiscal year 2035, with annual greenhouse gas emissions to reduce from 40 million tons to net zero.

Incoming interim chief executive Damien Nicks admitted on a conference call that the new strategy would have ‘a very serious impact on our people and society’.

But as AGL switches off coal, former coal sites in NSW, Victoria and South Australia will be transformed into industrial hubs powered by renewable energy.

“We all have a shared ambition to deliver this, both federally and states and shareholders,” Nicks said.

‘This announcement is an incredible step forward … this is a strategy over the next 12 years.’

Steam billows from the cooling towers of the Loy Yang coal-fired power station, operated by AGL Energy. The energy giant announced Thursday it would close the Latrobe Valley power plant in mid-2035, up to 10 years earlier than planned

Chairman Patricia McKenzie said AGL would be zero from operations following the closure of the Liddell and Bayswater power stations in NSW and the Loy Yang power station, which supplies almost a third of Victoria’s electricity.

Shares in AGL underperformed a sharply higher market on Thursday, rising a cent to $6.61 in afternoon trade as investors seek more details.

AGL revealed it would take a $700 million write-down on fast-tracking the Loy Yang exit by a decade, and said it would review dividend payments.

No decision has been made on the exact date it will close the Loy Yang coal mine.

Also, no information was available on spending up to $20 billion by 2036 on large-scale batteries, solar power and wind farms.

This shopping list includes a new tentative target of having up to five gigawatts of renewable energy in place by 2030, up from a planned 3.2 GW pipeline of projects.

This year, billionaire shareholder Mike Cannon-Brookes avoided the energy giant’s planned split, which would have created an energy retailer and spun off aging coal-fired operations that would have operated for longer.

Atlassian billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes slammed AGL’s plans for a split

His Grok Ventures investment firm is seeking more urgent change and nominated four independents to the board: former energy regulator Kerry Schott, sustainability expert Christine Holman, Tesla’s Mark Twidell and veteran chairman John Pollears.

“There is a monumental amount of work ahead,” said a Grok spokesman.

“While this is a positive step in the right direction, as the largest emitter and leading energy company in Australia, AGL needs to take a leadership position to achieve a Paris target of below 1.5 degrees.”

Ms McKenzie said the board planned to appoint more directors to oversee the major work program and would soon make a recommendation on the Grok nominations.

David Ritter, CEO of Greenpeace Australia Pacific, said AGL has been a ‘corporate muppet show that ignores obvious trends in the sector’.

He said the transition to clean energy in Australia requires closing the Loy Yang plant by 2030, closing Bayswater’s coal-fired power station by the same date and helping households switch off toxic gas.

Liddell in NSW was already scheduled to close next year and the Upper Hunter Valley’s Bayswater in 2030-33, so the fast-tracking strategy only applies to Loy Yang.

“We need Bayswater on the market until 2033,” Nicks said.

Advocacy group Environment Victoria says the 2035 coal exit is ‘an improvement but it is still not credible’ and does not meet the Paris-aligned plan AGL shareholders demanded last year.

AGL also issued updated guidance saying earnings would remain “resilient”, with the generator well positioned to benefit from higher electricity prices.

But AGL said the current high-cost economic environment ‘remains challenging’ for the company’s gas-fired Torrens Island power station, which is more than 50 years old and is South Australia’s largest facility.

AGL also published its first climate change plan with shareholders to vote on it and new directors on 15 November.