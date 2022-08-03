AGL customer says power bills are false due to wrong meter readings: Bryn Lawson

A frustrated customer of one of Australia’s largest energy suppliers has threatened to cut power to his home for good after being stabbed with sky-high meter readings that he believes are inaccurate.

Sydneysider Bryn Lawson, 55, draws a line in the sand with electricity giant AGL as bills regularly rise above $1,200 a quarter despite living alone.

In fact, he says the “excessive cost” even cost him his 35th wedding anniversary, as the couple blamed each other on who was responsible.

‘Fix the AGL. Get your s**t together and fix it, mate… Stop fapping me,’ he said A current matter.

“It was part of the decimation of our marriage because I would come home and the lights would be on, the power would be on, and the utility bills would be high.”

Bryn Lawson (above) said he is ready to cut all power to his home after consistently receiving overpriced bills from his Sydney energy supplier, AGL

‘I would say: ‘what are the lights on, why is the heating on’.”

But after his wife walked away from him, the chargers were just as high.

Mr Lawson has taken extreme measures to counter the high bills.

He has replaced his kitchen fridge with a camping esky and has refused to turn on the heating all winter, despite temperatures around freezing.

But he still faces huge bills every quarter.

Mr Lawson is responsible for checking his own power meter as his electrical box is not accessible from the road.

However, Mr Lawson said the meter figure he confirms with AGL is never the number on his account.

He said AGL is responding to his complaints with credits to make up for the difference with his bill and the actual amount of power he uses, but the same mistake will be made next time.

Mr Lawson has replaced his kitchen fridge with a small camping esky (above) in an effort to keep his electric bill down

Now Mr. Lawson has nothing left to give and said he is tired of “shivering” every night and suffering from the paranoia of his upcoming bills.

He says he has had enough and threatens to cut off the power completely.

“It’s humbling to think about what they made me do. It’s not the devices, it’s AGL,” he said.

“I have no problem putting my swag out there, putting my solar panels and my battery and running that fridge there and living there,” he said.

AGL told A Current Affair they apologize for Mr Lawson’s experience and are committed to allaying his concerns.