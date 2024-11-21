Agency for top reality show is accused of ‘not paying its castmembers’ and treating on-screen talent like ‘volunteers’

A former Made In Chelsea extra has accused an agency used by the show of failing to pay its cast members.

Minja Vuletic, an extra employed by an outside agency, appeared on the show in the summer of 2023 and says she has not yet been paid.

talking to the sunMinja claimed she is still owed hundreds of pounds for taking part in the E4 reality show.

She said: ‘I have been misled by the agency, they have not responded to any of my emails.

“The last time I was able to talk to them they just tell you they’re going to pay you – ‘eventually’.”

“They treated me like a volunteer; I was thinking about something legal, but it’s probably not worth the money.”

Minja claimed that the agency assured her that she would be paid, but that “no one takes any responsibility.”

Monkey Kingdom, the company that produces Made In Chelsea, has since parted ways with the agency that signed Minja.

They said in a statement: “We have established standards that we expect all individuals and companies we work with to uphold, and we take appropriate action if those standards are not met.”

“We were made aware of an issue with an outside agency responsible for hiring and paying people who appear on the show as supporting artists, and we are committed to rectifying the situation.”

When Made in Chelsea first burst onto our screens 13 years ago, it featured a sea of ​​young stars in their early 20s as they navigated a life of luxury in SW3.

The E4 show proved hugely popular with viewers and made the likes of Spencer Matthews, Ollie Locke and Louise Thompson household names.

The series has been on the air for more than a decade and recently aired its 27th season.

Meanwhile, Binky Felstead reunited with OG cast members Rosie Fortescue and Lucy Watson for her new show, Beyond Chelsea, which follows the trio’s lives more than a decade after they found fame on the E4 show.

Explaining his decision to return to TV, he says: “Since leaving Made in Chelsea, most days I’m asked ‘when will we see the OGs together again?'” So I pitched the idea to Channel 4. last October.

‘It’s basically the next stage of our lives after being on reality TV when we were in our early 20s. Some of us got married, had children, we all have our own businesses and we are all at quite different stages of our lives.

“I think for those die-hard Made in Chelsea fans, it will be very interesting to see what life is like after being on reality TV or in the public eye: how we film campaigns, business meetings, work with brands.

“It’s very raw and filmed more organically. We have people following us in our homes, whereas it’s never been filmed like that before.

“I couldn’t film how Made In Chelsea is filmed anymore because I have three children; I couldn’t be on location for hours.”

“There is supposed to be something quite fresh and new beyond Chelsea. “I feel like this could be something much bigger than just a Made in Chelsea spin-off.”