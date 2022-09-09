Ageless Naomi Watts, 53, shows off her natural beauty as she heads to a workout makeup free

<!–

She is known for her timeless looks.

And Naomi Watts showed off her natural beauty as she attended a workout in New York City on Thursday.

The Loudest Voice actress also showed off her slim frame in a gray cropped sweatshirt and tight black leggings.

She paired the clothes with a Balenciaga handbag and black sandals.

The star smiled as she checked her phone on her way to her training session.

Fans will see Naomi next in the Prime Video horror film, Goodnight Mummy.

A remake of the 2014 Austrian film, Naomi is barely recognizable in the chilling story, in which she plays a terrifying mother.

The plot centers on young twin actors Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti, who become increasingly convinced that their mother is an impostor after noticing her disturbing behavior when she returns home after facial reconstructive surgery.

The original Goodnight Mommy World premiered at the Venice Film Festival in 2014, where it received critical acclaim as a top-notch thriller.

The film was later selected as Austria’s official entry for Best Non-English Language Film at the 88th Academy Awards.

The remake is directed by Matt Sobel and based on a screenplay written by Kyle Warren. The film will be available to stream exclusively on Prime Video from September 16.

Naomi is a mother of two and shares Sasha, 15 and 13-year-old Kai with her ex Liev Schreiber.