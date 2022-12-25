Aged care worker charged with death of Baptistcare Bethel Residential Care resident

A teenage worker has been charged with murder after an autopsy revealed a 70-year-old aged care resident had been strangled.

Jacob Hoysted, 19, was arrested Friday over the death of Monica Stockdale, a resident of Baptistcare Bethel Residential Care in Albany, Western Australia.

Mrs. Stockdale died on November 28 and her death was not considered suspicious until the results of her autopsy were known.

Major crimes detective Quentin Flatman said the investigation found Ms. Stockdale died of strangulation.

Jacob Hoysted, 19, was arrested Friday over the death of Monica Stockdale (pictured), a resident of Baptistcare Bethel Residential Care in Albany, Western Australia

Jacob Hoysted worked as a caretaker at the facility for about 12 months and is said to have worked at other homes in the past

Hoysted worked as a caretaker at the facility for about 12 months and is said to have worked at other homes in the past.

Detective Flatman said the investigation would continue.

“No death is greater than any other, but when we have the death of an elderly woman who is in a care facility at this time of year, it really resonates with all of us,” he said.

“What a tragedy this can be.”

Baptistcare said the alleged murder shocked the community and worked closely with police.

“Baptistcare would like to extend their deepest condolences to the family and friends of Ms. Monica Stockdale,” said acting general manager Amanda Vivian.

“Her tragic death has shocked everyone who lives and works at Baptistcare Bethel Residential Care in Albany, as well as the wider Great Southern community.

Baptistcare said the death had shocked the community and it was working closely with police

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who knew and loved Miss Stockdale.”

Ms Vivian said Baptistcare would bring in specialist advisers to support the community.

“It is our immediate priority to support our Bethel Residential Care residents, employees and their families during this difficult time,” she said.

Hoysted was charged with murder and appeared before Magistrates Court in Northbridge on Saturday.

He was remanded in custody and will appear before Stirling Gardens Magistrates Court on December 28.