Age-defying Kylie Minogue looks stunning in fabulous lilac dress for her new perfume campaign 

She constantly defies her age with her beauty.

And Kylie Minogue looks stunning in a fantastic new marketing campaign for a relaunch of her perfume, Darling Eau de Parfum.

The singer, 54, wore a stunning maxi-length lilac dress that matched her hair and skin tone perfectly.

The dress featured an abundance of mesh layers that allowed the dress to float effortlessly with a glamorous feel.

The high neckline with a satin sash around her waist showed Kylie’s timeless figure.

Kylie’s golden locks were styled in loose messy curls with her makeup simple with a natural glowing glamour.

Kylie is photographed in a rustic floral room with wooden floorboards and an array of cream and pink roses all around.

The Neighbors star put on a leggy display with just one transparent layer of the dress covering her crossed legs.

In another shot, Kylie wears a light pink satin dress with a 20s look and feel with ruffles and long sleeves.

To keep it simple and let the perfume be the main accessory, Kylie wore a pink inlaid ring on her little finger with no other jewelry.

Under the tiered dress, the Australian-born pop princess wore a pair of pink metallic strappy heels.

Naturally in keeping with the pink theme, Kylie’s nails were perfectly manicured in a nude pink shade.

The floral fragrance contains notes of passion fruit, freesia and lychee with lily, sandalwood and vanilla.

The former Neighbors star also has her own range of wines.

