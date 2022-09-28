Age-defying giant Galapagos tortoise fathers EIGHT endangered baby reptiles at 70 years old

A 70-year-old giant tortoise in ‘top physical condition’ has fathered a whopping eight baby Giant Galapagos tortoises.

Dirk, named after Boogie Nights porn star Dirk Diggler, mated with three females he shares a pen with at Crocodiles of the World in Oxfordshire.

In March, it was revealed that two baby turtles had hatched from eggs laid by 21-year-old female Charlie.

It was the first time a British zoo had successfully bred a Galapagos giant tortoise. Dirk then mated with the female tortoise Isabella, who laid four eggs which hatched in July.

The arrival of the eight babies at Crocodiles of the World in Brize Norton is a huge boost to the conservation status of the Galapogos giant tortoise, which is an endangered species

Charlie then laid two more eggs fertilized by Dirk, who is said to be in top physical condition, and these have recently hatched.

There are now about 15,000 individuals left in the world, compared to 200,000 in the 19th century.

Shaun Foggett, founder and director at Crocodiles of the World, said: ‘The first two hatchlings were Charlie’s back in March, then we hatched four from Isabella in July and we’ve just had another two from Charlie’s eggs.

“There hasn’t been anything from Zuzu yet, but they only started laying eggs within the last 18 months.

‘We’re pretty sure they’re all female, but that’s not confirmed yet.

‘To monitor their growth and general well-being, the babies are kept separate from the adult turtles.

‘It is a big deal that for a decade or more only one collection of Galapagos giant tortoises in Europe was able to breed the species.

“It certainly shows that Dirk is a potentially very important turtle in European zoos.

‘The biggest boost right now is that the knowledge we are able to get and share from the hatching of the eggs to the rearing of the young.

‘This will provide more experience and knowledge of the whole process of breeding the species in a zoo.

‘The times of mating, breeding, the behavior of the adults, any diet and supplements that we have found useful or important will also be part of this knowledge we gather about breeding the species.

‘This is all vital information and can be written up and incorporated with existing knowledge and practice from the islands themselves.

“Our current plan is to keep the babies here at the zoo for the foreseeable future so we can continue to monitor their growth and condition as they grow.

‘It is such a unique opportunity to learn and contribute to the future of the species.

“Dirk doesn’t seem to need a rest and is still living with the females.”

The eight baby turtles may be small now, but they will grow to 30 stone each as adults.

Giant Galapagos tortoises are famous for their long necks and are synonymous with Charles Darwin, who discovered the theory of evolution by studying them.

The great British naturalist realized that the huge creatures adapted their physical form to their surroundings, and that their elongated necks were meant to reach the high vegetation of the Galapagos.

Crocodiles of the World also supports the Galapagos Conservation Trust, which conducts research to help shape future conservation strategies for the species and protect their future in the Galapagos Islands.

Dirk originally came to the UK after being captured from the wild in the Galapagos Islands in 1962.

Giant Galapagos tortoises – Chelonoidis niger in Latin – are the largest tortoise species in the world; they can grow up to 6 feet in length and 900 lbs in weight and mate all year round.