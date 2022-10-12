Agbonlahor admits he no longer goes to watch Aston Villa at Villa Park

Gabby Agbonlahor has revealed why he is currently no longer going to Villa Park to watch Aston Villa.

Agbonlahor is Villa’s record scorer in the Premier League, scoring 74 times in the league, while spending his entire career with the club, making 391 appearances.

Getty Gerrard under pressure after poor start to the season

He was a big fan favorite and has been a vocal champion of the club even after he retired and got into punditry with talkSPORT.

Villa struggled at the start of the 2022/23 season as they are 16th in the league with just nine points from nine games.

Steven Gerrard’s side have scored just seven goals so far, the joint second lowest in the highest division and only reached a 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest on Monday.

“I don’t want to see Aston Villa play right now. I’m not going to Villa Park to watch them. It’s not entertaining,” Agbonlahor told talkSPORT Breakfast.

“The tactics Gerrard is trying to use at Aston Villa… getting the ball to Matty Cash and getting crosses.

“The attackers we have are not the ones who go in front of defenders and get headers.

Getty Coutinho’s performances in particular have been scrutinized

“It’s very predictable and boring to watch. The two number 10 he played in the last match are not performing.

“Jamie Carragher was perfect with [Philippe] Coutinho, he looks like a five-a-side player. I played with players who were the best in training.

“When it comes to a game, they can’t run and don’t pass anyone when you open the field.

“When I look at the Aston Villa team right now, nobody can take the ball and hire a player.

Getty Some fans are starting to lose patience with Gerrard

“As much as I want to continue raising Jack Grealish, it shows in every game that we miss someone like him who can get on the ball in brave areas and hire someone and make something happen.

“The Villa fans are fed up. I didn’t think it was as bad as it is, but they want Gerrard out.”

Gerrard enters the job at Aston Villa for a year, but has only won 13 of his 38 games.

But despite all that, Agbonlahor thinks Gerrard should be given more time.

He added: “I don’t think they should lose Steven Gerrard, he deserves a little more time, but maybe he should change his tactics.

Getty Agbonlahor scored 74 Premier League goals for Villa

“Stop the two number eights coming in so the fullbacks can provide width. Try something different, play wingers. If Leon Bailey is fit, play him on the right, Watkins can do a job on the left.

“Young boy Archer is a fan favorite and they want to see more of him. Give him a start. Sometimes a young lad can save your job.

“Villa fans are fed up and results have to change, otherwise it’s a way for Steven Gerrard. Once it’s the fans’ turn, it’s very hard to get them back on.”