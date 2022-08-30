Agatha Christie’s estate threatens Val McDermid with legal action over rights to ‘Queen of Crime’

Agatha Christie knew a thing or two about feuds and fierce rivalries.

But 46 years after her death, the author is now at the center of a drama fit for one of her own stories – as her estate has threatened crime writer Val McDermid with legal action in a row over who the real “Queen of Crime” is. ‘.

Scottish writer Miss McDermid, 67, revealed that she had received a letter demanding that she drop the nickname, which is used on her website, as the copyright of the nickname is owned by the company Agatha Christie Ltd.

The novelist, who has sold more than 17 million books and is referred to as the Queen of Crime on her website, also claimed to have received correspondence from Mrs Christie’s great-grandson James Prichard, chief executive of Agatha Christie Ltd, who are ‘shocked’ at the sight of of the nickname.

Miss McDermid told the Edinburgh Book Festival: ‘She… [the Agatha Christie estate] wrote: “You must stop and stop referring to Val McDermid as the queen of crime. We have registered this expression as a trademark.

“By calling Val McDermid the ‘Queen of Crime’ you are infringing copyright and this trademark.”

He said, “You will imagine my shock when my train pulled into Waverley Station” [in Edinburgh] and one poster said ‘New from the Queen of Crime’.

You have to understand that there is nothing personal about this, but we have to protect my great-grandmother’s legacy.” It’s just amazingly pathetic.’

Miss McDermid said she fell in love with crime novels when she was a child reading about Miss Marple in The Murder At The Vicarage.

Ms McDermid’s publishing house and Agatha Christie’s estate have been approached for comment.

Born in Torquay in 1890, Mrs. Christie is best known for her 66 detective novels and the world’s longest-running play – The Mousetrap.

Miss McDermid is perhaps best known for her Wire In The Blood series, which features clinical psychologist Dr. Tony Hill and DCI Carol Jordan, which was adapted for television starring Robson Green and Hermione Norris.