Agatha Christie killed off Hercule Poirot romance plot, refusing to add a love story to adaptation – WhatsNew2Day

Dame Agatha Christie’s Hercule Poirot is a confirmed bachelor who would never let an affair of the heart get in the way of a murder investigation.

It has now emerged that the Queen of Crime herself intervened to prevent Hollywood from turning its inscrutable Belgian detective into a romantic lead.

In 1936, Dame Agatha, still the world’s best-selling author, refused to allow MGM studios to add a love story to the planned adaptation of her new novel The ABC Murders, which featured Poirot and had been published. published earlier that year.

The author’s intervention that kicked off the death knell for the project is revealed in a new three-part BBC documentary about the author, presented by historian Lucy Worsley.

On the show, Worsley highlights a letter about The ABC Murders that was sent by Christie's agent in New York to his UK counterpart in May 1936.

On the show, Worsley highlights a letter about The ABC Murders that was sent by Christie’s agent in New York to his UK counterpart in May 1936.

It says: ‘The New York office of Metro Goldwyn just called to say they had a wire from their studio on the coast saying they had better drop negotiations on this property. The New York office believes this is because the author wanted the clause that Poirot should not be involved in any love affairs included in the contract.

Dr. Mark Aldridge, Christie’s film expert from Solent University, tells the show. ‘She [Agatha] He said he can have Poirot, but he can’t make him a romantic hero and that was enough for a big Hollywood studio like MGM to say no, we’ll pass.

The new documentary series suggests that, even before 1936, Christie may have been alarmed by Hollywood’s attitude towards her work.

Irish-born actor Austin Trevor had already played an unrecognizable version of Poirot in three film adaptations between 1931 and 1934.

Much to the chagrin of Christie’s devotees, Trevor cast the detective as a dapper Frenchman without his signature moustache.

In a scene from the 1934 adaptation of Lord Edgware Dies, a socialite says to Austin’s clean-shaven incarnation of Poirot, “You’re such a pretty Frenchman, I love your Parisian manners.”

After seeing the clip, a shocked Worsley says: ‘What’s going on with the moustache? It’s not Poirot.

Dame Agatha, who died in 1976, is known to have been disappointed by most film adaptations of her work (Pictured Dame Agatha Christie with husband Max EL Mallowan in 1946)

Dr Aldridge said: “Poirot is famous for being Belgian, unless he is a film producer, in which case, he will be whatever you want him to be.”

Dr. Aldridge also reveals the critical response to The Passing of Mr Quinn, a 1928 silent film that marked the first time one of Christie’s stories was adapted for the big screen.

He said: “It starts off pretty much like what Agatha Christie wrote, but we also have things like poisonous snakes and all sorts of things that aren’t in her original story at all… The reviews weren’t very kind, and one said it was one one of the least convincing things they had ever seen on film.

He added: “Unfortunately, no footprints are known to survive, but who knows if that was deliberate or not.”

Poirot remains one of the world’s biggest box office draws and a mustachioed Sir Kenneth Branagh has recently enjoyed enormous success playing him in adaptations of Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile.

Dame Agatha, who died in 1976, is known to have been disappointed by most film adaptations of her work, with the exception of Billy Wilder’s Witness for the Prosecution and the version of Murder on the Orient Express, starring Albert Finney. like Poirot.

Dame Agatha approved of Billy Wilder’s Witness for the Prosecution and the version of Murder on the Orient Express starring Albert Finney as Poirot.

In 1965, MGM was finally able to release a version of ABC Murders with Odd Couple star Tony Randall as an unlikely Poirot and Austin Trevor in the role of a butler.

Christie is known to have disapproved of the slapstick feel of the film The Alphabet Murders was reused.

Christie biographer Laura Thompson said last night: “Poirot is completely sexless, isn’t he? And I think that’s part of his appeal.” He clearly has a thing for Countess Vera Rossakoff. But it is an admiration from afar. She’s an expert on criminals, so there’s no suggestion of a love story featuring them.”

She added: “I don’t know why anyone would portray him without a moustache.”

Thompson said that Christie was even concerned about the way Poirot was depicted on book covers.

She added: “Agatha never wanted Poirot on the screen. She really was a woman of the theatre. She just adored the theatre, and I don’t think the big screen has ever been on her radar in quite the same way.

Agatha Christie: Lucy Worsley on the Mystery Queen starts next Friday (November 25) on BBC 2 at 9:00pm