After years of lofty achievement Leicester find themselves in a flux

Brendan Rodgers faces an increasingly uncertain future heading into the international break after Leicester were beaten for a sixth game in a row.

The Foxes are rooted to the ground after Saturday’s 6-2 defeat at Tottenham, meaning the 2-2 draw with Brentford on the opening weekend secured their only point.

Rodgers has been in place since February 2019, winning the FA Cup in 2021 as well as finishing fifth in consecutive seasons.

Leicester – and Brendan Rodgers – are in a state of flux with the club in real crisis mode

But chairman Aiyawatt ‘Top’ Srivaddhanaprabha must now decide whether to hit the reset button. Beleaguered Rodgers said he understood the predicament and would respect the decision, whatever it was.

He spurned interest from clubs including Tottenham and Arsenal when things were rosier, but it has been a dismal 2022 at the King Power Stadium.

The former Liverpool and Celtic boss has regularly expressed his frustration at the lack of transfer activity over the summer. After regularly challenging the Big Six during Rodgers’ tenure, Leicester are in a relegation battle.

Sean Dyche is out of work after leaving Burnley in the final weeks of last season, while Norwich manager Dean Smith is believed to have admirers at Leicester.

If Rodgers were replaced, his successor’s first task would be to shore up a defense that has conceded 22 goals this season and 11 in the last two games against Brighton and Spurs.

Leicester’s financial position also means there is unlikely to be any major spending in the January transfer window.

The club bought just one outfield player, Belgian defender Wout Faes for £15m, in the summer after selling Wesley Fofana to Chelsea for around £75m. The club wants to ensure they comply with Financial Fair Play rules and the accounts for the 2021-22 period are set to show significant losses.

Rodgers was able to put on a brave face after the game and James Maddison admitted it was not nice to be in such a situation with a manager he liked.

The chairman’s decision on Rodgers’ future will also have one eye on finances. Rodgers, who is under contract until 2025, would command an eight-figure pay-off but it feels like it could be a welcome release for all parties if a new boss was in place when they return to Nottingham Forest in a fortnight .

James Maddison, the pick of Leicester’s team and scorer of the second goal, said it was ‘painful’ to see a manager he liked suffer under so much ‘heat’.

Defender James Justin has blamed the defence, saying: ‘The forwards are doing more than enough for us to win games and we have to come together as a group and stick together to keep clean sheets.

“It is difficult to find a solution. This season, apart from the Arsenal game and this game, we’ve been pretty solid from set-pieces and we’ve just been let down by a couple today.

‘It is something we will look at in the next few weeks. Both (set-piece) goals today can be prevented.’