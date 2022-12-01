Home After winning $1.5 million in Powerball in Australia, ugly row breaks out
Categories: Australia

After winning $1.5 million in Powerball in Australia, ugly row breaks out

Ugly feud erupts over $1.5 million lottery win as syndicate leader reportedly keeps all money for himself

  • Syndicate is suing its dispatcher after allegedly pocketing $1.5 million in profits
  • Perth man Trent Bowden taken to court after allegedly taking out his group
  • Court documents show that he used regular numbers to purchase the winning ticket

By Aidan Wondracz for Daily Mail Australia

published: 20:37, Dec 1, 2022 | Updated: 22:19, Dec 1, 2022

A lottery syndicate is suing its coordinator after he reportedly won $1.5 million and kept it all to himself.

Trent Bowden has been taken to the Supreme Court of Western Australia after allegedly incapacitating the other ten members of his group.

Court documents allege that Bowden used the syndicate’s regular numbers to buy the winning ticket before rejecting them.

Trent Bowden has been taken to the Supreme Court of Western Australia after allegedly incapacitating the other 10 members of his group

The numbers are: one, three, four, six, nine, 10, 12, 15, 18, 21, 31, 32, 35, 36, 39 and 43.

Court documents show that he first used the numbers to buy a ticket for the October 29 Saturday Lotto draw and won $2,200.

He then allegedly used those winnings to buy tickets to an Oz Lotto drawing on Nov. 1, collecting $2,802.

Court documents allege that he reinvested the money to buy tickets for the Saturday Lotto draw on Nov. 12, and hit the jackpot to win $1.5 million, The Western Australian

reported.

“On or about November 13, 2022, (Mr. Bowden) presented the third ticket…for payment of the prize money only to himself,” court documents allege.

Court documents claim that Bowden used their regular numbers to buy the winning lottery ticket before rejecting them (stock image)

The court documents stated that the group “mutually assumed that the prize money won on a ticket purchased by the third defendant on behalf of the syndicate would be shared among the members by the members.”

Armstrong legal attorney Cally Hannah said she was “looking for a solution that is satisfactory” for her 10 clients who were reportedly cut from profits.

Bowden’s attorney Kathleen McNally said her client intended to challenge the allegations.

Jacky

12 hours ago

