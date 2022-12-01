After winning $1.5 million in Powerball in Australia, ugly row breaks out

<!–

A lottery syndicate is suing its coordinator after he reportedly won $1.5 million and kept it all to himself.

Trent Bowden has been taken to the Supreme Court of Western Australia after allegedly incapacitating the other ten members of his group.

Court documents allege that Bowden used the syndicate’s regular numbers to buy the winning ticket before rejecting them.

The numbers are: one, three, four, six, nine, 10, 12, 15, 18, 21, 31, 32, 35, 36, 39 and 43.

Court documents show that he first used the numbers to buy a ticket for the October 29 Saturday Lotto draw and won $2,200.

He then allegedly used those winnings to buy tickets to an Oz Lotto drawing on Nov. 1, collecting $2,802.

Court documents allege that he reinvested the money to buy tickets for the Saturday Lotto draw on Nov. 12, and hit the jackpot to win $1.5 million.

reported.

“On or about November 13, 2022, (Mr. Bowden) presented the third ticket…for payment of the prize money only to himself,” court documents allege.

The court documents stated that the group “mutually assumed that the prize money won on a ticket purchased by the third defendant on behalf of the syndicate would be shared among the members by the members.”

Armstrong legal attorney Cally Hannah said she was “looking for a solution that is satisfactory” for her 10 clients who were reportedly cut from profits.

Bowden’s attorney Kathleen McNally said her client intended to challenge the allegations.