After their tour was ‘tainted,’ Prince William and Kate Middleton were overwhelmed with support from royal supporters

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been inundated with fan support after their Boston royal tour was ‘tainted’ by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s awesome Netflix trailer.

Less than 24 hours after the royal couple arrived in the US city, Netflix released a one-minute clip promoting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s £82 million docuseries, which lands on the streaming platform next week.

The clip, which is littered with private photos, showed Meghan crying and Harry earnestly saying “no one sees what goes on behind closed doors,” in a major hint that they’re ready to do more damage to the royal family.

Shortly after the Netflix trailer was posted to YouTube, the Prince and Princess visited a climate innovation company in the Massachusetts capital before traveling to Boston Harbor Defenses to learn about the impact of rising sea levels on the city’s coastline.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are on a whirlwind tour of Boston for the William’s Earthshot Prize. Pictured visiting Roca Inc, an organization dedicated to reducing violence in cities through community engagement efforts, in Chelsea, Massachusetts

After their day of back-to-back engagements, the couple shared two photos of them at the docks with their 14.5 million Instagram followers.

They captioned the post: “The past, present and future of Boston Harbor and its climate resilience on full display this afternoon in beautiful (if a little chilly) Piers Park!

“Excited to see the impact the Earthshot Prize can have as the 2021 Living Sea Walls finalists announce a new partnership with Boston Harbor Now!”

The post garnered more than 252,000 likes in its first 14 hours and royal fans were quick to show their support for the couple.

Meghan Markle burst into tears in a bombshell trailer for the Netflix trailer as Prince Harry reclined in exasperation on a couch next to her

The Prince and Princess of Wales pictured visiting the Boston Harbor Defenses hours after the trailer was released

“I’m sorry your trip has been tainted by events that have NOTHING to do with your Royal Highnesses,” one of them replied.

In a thinly veiled critique of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, another added: “Sharing light, positivity and love for the earth and humanity. (unlike others in California).’

“You two are the epitome of grace and resilience,” gushed a third. “What fantastic leaders for this vision.”

Meanwhile, a fourth furiously said, “Please tell the Prince and Princess that their visit will not be overshadowed by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix special.” Every time I hear that on the news, I yell at the TV.

The couple shared photos of their port visit with their 14.5 million Instagram followers.

The couple walked along the harbor with Mayor Michelle Wu (center) and Reverend Mariama White-Hammond (right)

Royal fans rallied around the couple in their latest Instagram post, describing them as the ’embodiment of grace’

“Also, they keep bringing up the racist remarks of a senior Royal who resigned after making extremely racist remarks – everyone, the Prince and Princess did not make these remarks!”

Earlier this week, former lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey, 83, resigned after reportedly asking Ngozi Fulani, a black woman who runs the Sistah Space charity in Hackney, “What part of Africa are you from?”

Last night the Mail revealed that Lady Susan Hussey – Prince William’s godmother – has offered to meet the British charity campaigner in person.

Friends told the Mail that the late Queen’s 83-year-old former lady-in-waiting has repeated her wish to apologize directly to Ngozi Fulani.

Sources also clarified that, contrary to suggestions that the charity’s founder had not heard from them, palace officials had been in touch through a number of channels, including Safe Lives, the domestic violence charity, which invited her to attend. expressed their “deep” regret for the “unacceptable” comments and were eager to talk to her when she felt ready.

Left: Lady Susan Hussey (pictured in September 2016) resigned earlier this week after being accused of ‘racial’ abuse at an event at Buckingham Palace. Right: Miss Fulani says she felt violated after Prince William’s godmother, who was the late Queen’s right-hand man for 62 years, “questioned” her about where she was from at a palace reception on Tuesday, despite being made it clear that she was British

They will continue to do so, but it is clear that they have not yet heard from Miss Fulani, who has given several media interviews about the incident.

Sources say they hope she contacts the palace to discuss her experience directly in the hope that they can work with her when she is ready, and apologize personally.

Miss Fulani says she felt ‘violated’ after Prince William’s godmother, who was the late Queen’s right-hand man for 62 years, ‘questioned’ her about where she was from at a Palace reception on Tuesday, despite her clearly had made that she was British.

The short trailer for Harry and Meghan’s docuseries shows unseen photos from the couple’s fledgling relationship in 2016 to the present day.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a snapshot of the kitchen at their Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor in their new Netflix trailer

There were also a number of selfies of the couple shared in the trailer (left and right), apparently loving in the early stages of the relationship

In a snapshot, the mother-of-two, 41, who moved to Montecito, California after leaving the royal family, is seen on a couch next to her husband after appearing to receive some disturbing news.

As Prince Harry reclines on the sofa in exasperation, the former Suits actress stares at the floor before wiping away tears.

It’s not known when the footage was taken or what triggered the outburst of emotion, but the trailer indicates it was filmed in the wake of the couple’s stepping down as senior working royals in January 2020.

Elsewhere in the clip, Harry’s voice can be heard saying, “No one sees what goes on behind closed doors,” just before the image flashes, while others show Meghan rocking her baby bump and dancing with Harry at their wedding.

In another undated moment, the Duchess is seen gazing fondly at her husband and wiping away a tear as she is chased away from Prince Harry.