After the vile Hitler-praising meltdown of Kanye West, Elon Musk seems to be backing Kanye West

Chief Twit Elon Musk is wading into the deep controversy surrounding Kanye West’s unhinged interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, in which the embattled rapper professes his “love” for Nazis and admiration for Adolf Hitler.

Shortly after West made the three-hour appearance on Jones’ Infowars podcast on Thursday, Musk responded to a tweet from West’s account commemorating the bizarre interview.

West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, had originally tweeted “Jesus is King,” along with a photo of a tweet Jones, who has been banned from Twitter, sent from West’s own account during the podcast.

Musk replied, “Jesus taught love, kindness, and forgiveness. I used to think turning the other cheek was weak and foolish, but I was the fool because I didn’t appreciate its deep wisdom.”

After buying Twitter for $44 billion last month, Musk quickly reinstated West’s account, which had been banned over the rapper’s anti-Semitic threats and slurs.

Kanye West (left) appears Thursday on Alex Jones’ podcast Infowars with white supremacist Nick Fuentes. Kanye – now called ‘Ye’ – said he ‘likes Hitler’ and that he ‘brought value’

While Musk has promised broad amnesty for previously banned Twitter accounts, he specifically vowed to maintain a ban on Jones and Infowars.

“I have no pity for anyone who would use the death of children for gain, politics or fame,” Musk said last week as he maintained the Twitter ban on Jones, who previously claimed that the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school shooting cheating.

It’s unclear whether Musk’s musing about “turning the other cheek” pertained to West, or to Jones, who signed the printed tweet in the photo to which Musk was responding, or to a general philosophy of life.

Regardless, West’s vicious, lengthy outburst praising Hitler and the Nazis has sparked fresh controversy over how Musk is handling content moderation on Twitter, with some calling for the ban on West to be reinstated.

Jonathan Greenblatt, the director of the Anti-Defamation League, wrote in a tweet directed at Musk, “is this someone you still want to welcome to the platform? Jews now need allies, not facilitators.”

West allowed Jones, who is banned from Twitter, to use his phone and account to tweet on Thursday

During the three-hour broadcast, Jones’ assistants printed out his tweet that he sent to Kanye’s account. The rapper added a “Jesus is King” note and Jones also signed the paper

Musk faced new calls to ban West, including from ADL director Johnathan Greenblatt

“Saying you are ‘like Hitler,’ ‘love the Nazis,’ and spend all your time with a white supremacist makes one thing clear: you are a vicious anti-Semite,” Greenblatt wrote. “His comments today on InfoWars are not only mean and insulting: they endanger Jews.’

On Thursday’s Infowars podcast, West addressed Greenblatt’s organization, saying, “No one cares about the ADL. They’re finished.’

“We don’t care anymore, ADL of course. Nobody cares. Shut up, no one cares, Jesus is king!’ West added.

West appeared on Infowars alongside Nick Fuentes, the young white supremacist the rapper recently brought along on a social visit with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

Wearing a cloth mask to cover his entire face, West ranted, “I see good things about Hitler … every human being has something of value that they have brought to the table, especially Hitler.”

“This guy… invented highways, invented the microphone I used as a musician, you can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything right, and I’m done with that.

“I’m done with the classification, every human being has something of value that he has brought to the table, especially Hitler. I love Hitler,” West said.

West sat next to Jones, a Bible placed in front of him. At times, he would hold a small net and a bottle of chocolate drink Yoohoo, which he addressed as “Net-and-Yahoo” in a play on the name of former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

While West wore a mask throughout the performance, there was no doubt it was the rapper himself speaking as cameras showed him allowing Jones to use his Twitter account to post on the live broadcast in real time.

He later said that the Germans “had a really good leader once,” and denied that Hitler had ordered the deaths of six million Jews in the Holocaust.

“He didn’t kill six million Jews. That’s just factually incorrect,” West said in some of his most anti-Semitic remarks to date.

‘I try not to shock. I like Hitler. The Holocaust is not what happened…Hitler has many redeeming qualities,” he said.

Even Jones, who is no stranger to controversy, seemed visibly uncomfortable at times during the broadcast, trying to distance himself from West’s comments.

Jones insisted he was not a fan of Hitler, at one point saying that “the Nazis were thugs and did really bad things.”

West didn’t give up and replied, “But they’ve done good things too. We must stop taunting the Nazis all the time… I love Nazis.”