After the Turkish attack, SDF has vowed to cease all anti-ISIL operations

A Syrian group accusing Turkey of being involved in the November 13 Istanbul bombing has said it will no longer participate in joint counter-terrorism operations with the United States and other allies as it continues to come under Turkish attacks.

A spokesman for the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which controls territory in northern Syria, said on Friday that “all coordination and joint counter-terrorism operations” with the US-led coalition are fighting ISIL (ISIS) remnants in Syria, as well as “all the joint special operations that we were conducting on a regular basis had been halted.

The SDF, mainly made up of the Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units (YPG), was the main US local ally in Syria in the fight against ISIL (ISIS).

However, Ankara considers the YPG to be the Syrian affiliate of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, a designated “terrorist” group in Turkey, the US and the European Union.

Turkey has stepped up its shelling and airstrikes against northern Syria in recent weeks and is preparing a ground operation against the YPG.

Turkish authorities blamed the group, as well as the PKK, for carrying out the Istanbul bombing, which killed six people, and said the suspected bomber had confessed to being trained by the PKK in Syria.

The PKK, which has been fighting against the Turkish state since 1984, and its affiliated groups have previously carried out attacks in Istanbul and elsewhere in the country.

The SDF has long threatened that fending off another Turkish incursion would divert resources from protecting a prison with ISIL fighters or fighting ISIL sleeper cells that still carry out hit-and-run attacks in Syria.

The Turkish bombardment — which used both long-range weapons and airstrikes — has frustrated its NATO ally Washington.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told his Turkish counterpart on Wednesday that the US was “strongly opposed to another Turkish military operation in Syria”.

Austin also said Turkish incursions “posed a direct threat to the safety of US personnel working with local partners in Syria to defeat ISIS,” according to the Pentagon.

However, Turkey has accused the US and other countries opposed to its attacks on the SDF of not taking Ankara’s security concerns seriously.

Turkey has carried out previous operations against the SDF and YPG in northern Syria, seizing large swaths of territory. However, the groups maintain a presence on the Syrian side of the Syrian-Turkish border, a situation that Ankara must adamantly put an end to.

Shelling and rocket attacks from northern Syria have hit Turkish border towns, leading to the deaths of three people in Karkamis on November 21.

The US-led coalition has been supporting the SDF with airstrikes, military equipment and advisers since 2017, first helping it reclaim territory from ISIL and then supporting sleeper cell clearing operations.

Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder had previously told reporters that only joint patrols had been suspended and operations against ISIL had not stopped.

The US-led coalition did not immediately respond to questions from Reuters news agency on Friday whether more operations had been suspended.

Sheikhmous Ahmed, the head of the SDF’s expatriation arm in northeastern Syria, told Reuters that in late November, Turkish incursions disrupted operations in and around al-Hol, a detention camp where women and children related to ISIL fighters are held. .

He said humanitarian operations had been suspended for several days and some minors associated with ISIL had tried to escape but were caught.

A Western source briefed on the matter confirmed that there was “a worrying movement” in the section where foreign ISIL-linked women and children were being held.

SDF head Mazloum Abdi said earlier this week that he wanted a “stronger” message from Washington after seeing unprecedented Turkish deployment along the border.

“We are still nervous. We need stronger, more solid statements to stop Turkey,” he said. “Turkey has announced its intention and is sensing things now. countries.”