‘After the tenth over, suddenly things are changing’ – Harmanpreet worried about end-overs bowling

More depth in the bowling department is essential for the future, Harmanpreet Kaur said after India lost their T20I home series to Australia 4-1. Fast bowlers will come into sharp focus when India flies to South Africa next month for a tri-series – also with the West Indies – and then play the T20 World Cup in February, also in South Africa.

With Pooja Vastrakar injured, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh and Anjali Sarvani were the main fast players in the Indian team. Renuka and Sarvani played all five matches, but Meghna was out after conceding 41 runs in three wicketless overs in two matches.

“In South Africa, seam will have more effect than spin bowling,” said Harmanpreet after losing 54 points in the fifth T20I on Tuesday. “That’s why we started with Meghna, but sometimes the player can’t perform as expected.

“Pooja joins the team [upon recovery], and she will fill that area. Her one or two overs are important. In this series, we had called in extra medium pacers, who we kept a close eye on. We’re working on that and we’ll try to cover those areas.”

India also had left-handed Quicks Monica Patel – who played two ODIs against South Africa last year – and Sraddha Pokharkar, apart from right-handers Arundhati Reddy and Simran Bahadur, as net bowlers during the series.

But during the series they were without a bowling coach, after Ramesh Powar – the former head coach, who also handled the bowling – was transferred to the BCCI’s National Cricket Academy. It was a high-scoring series that saw Australia break the 170-run mark in every match. India also topped 150 in all matches except the last match where they were knocked out for 142. A total of 47 sixes were hit – a recording in a women’s bilateral T20I series – in the five games.

A pattern that emerged was that India largely controlled Australia up to 12 overs, but then lost control. Their economy percentage in the last eight overs in the series was 12.26, compared to Australia’s 9.37.

“We’re going to analyze now who can bowl after ten overs and in the death overs. We’ve discussed it in team meetings, but when you’re in a series you don’t get that much time to do those things” Harmanpreet Kaur

“We’re doing well in the first ten overs and not giving them easy runs. But after the tenth over things suddenly change,” said Harmanpreet. “We planned a lot of things but couldn’t execute them. Previously the first six overs were the area we wanted to improve as a team. Now we are getting results in the first six.

“We’re going to analyze now who can bowl after ten overs and in the death overs. We’ve discussed it in team meetings, but when you’re in a series you don’t get as much time to do those things.”

Renuka, who has been a power play success story with her ability to swing the new ball, was used in the death overs against Australia. Her saving rate at that stage, in which she only got one wicket, was 10.87. Most, albeit marginally, for Indian bowlers who have sent down a minimum of 24 balls in that period.

“[Renuka] is someone who brings a lot of confidence to the side,” said Harmanpreet. “When the team needs her, she’s always there; and we’ve always seen her perform well in the first six overs. She really likes bowling at death, and you need someone to raise your hand and say, “I like bowling at the death overs.” She is working hard on her death bowling and is now starting to get the experience.”

Harleen Deol scored a quick 24 after being called up for the final match•BCCI

With the bat, Jemimah Rodrigues, who made a comeback after falling earlier in the year, scored just 28 points in the first four games. After being dropped for the final game, Harleen Deol came in and hit 24 of the No. 3’s 16 balls before running out.

“Harleen is someone who is always ready – whether it’s hitting every spot or just fielding,” said Harmanpreet. “Last game [in the fourth T20I]she didn’t get to bat despite being ready from the start, but she wasn’t upset, and she was [instead] positive. She was like ‘when I get the chance I want to go there and execute’.

“We all thought we should give Jemi a break because we know how important she is. Going forward it’s important we keep her in that frame. Batting setup is something you can’t fix in T20s. I know Jemi is on bat was at number 3 for a long time.

“But I feel if the batting setup is flexible that’s good and then you have more options to try things. So today we wanted to see how Harleen can bat at number 3. She was there, and she got the momentum. Really glad to see her approach with the bat.’