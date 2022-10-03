After THAT new royal photo it’s Harry and Meghan’s turn

<!–

No one could accuse the Sussexes of not being on trend. Days after the publication of an official photo of the royal family they left behind in the UK, Harry and Meghan released new photos of themselves.

The pair are seen attending the One Young World summit for youth leaders in Manchester last month.

The first photo shows Meghan in a red blouse and matching trousers with a thick gold ring and earrings.

The Duchess stands face down, looking into the camera and holding one of Harry’s fingers. The Duke stands behind her at an angle, smiling in a smart black suit and tie.

The pose is reminiscent of the couple’s 2021 Time Magazine photo shoot, where Meghan stood in the middle and Harry stood at an angle behind her with a hand resting on her shoulder.

Hand in hand: Harry and Meghan in the newly released pictures taken last month

Together: The second picture

In the second photo, taken ‘just moments’ before the opening ceremony of the summit, the couple stand next to each other, next to the camera, holding hands and looking out at the audience.

The photos were taken by celebrity photographer Misan Harriman, director of the Southbank Center and a friend of the couple, who has photographed celebrities including Rihanna, Stormzy, Tom Cruise and Giorgio Armani.

He posted them online last night – just days after the release of an official portrait of the so-called ‘New Fab Four’: King Charles, the Queen consort and the Prince and Princess of Wales. The term ‘Fab Four’ was once used to refer to William, Harry, Kate and Meghan.

Following the Sussexes’ departure from Britain and the Queen’s death last month, the image underlined that Charles, William and their wives will be the new core of the royal family going forward.

This week’s official photo of the Royal Family’s ‘New Fab Four’

The images of Harry and Meghan overshadowed images of the King and Queen’s successful first public visit since the end of the royal mourning period.

Charles and Camilla were greeted by large crowds as they carried out one of the late Queen’s last wishes, granting city status to Dunfermline in Scotland.

There is no evidence that the Sussexes deliberately timed the release of their images in an attempt to overshadow the king’s visit. But is illustrative of the fact that since they moved to the United States, they have not coordinated their activities with other members of the royal family, which has resulted in several clashes. One Young World hosts an annual summit for young leaders to ‘be inspired, share experiences and connect’ as well as ‘raise the bar of what is possible to achieve as leaders, individually and collectively’. Meghan gave a speech at the opening ceremony of the event in Manchester.

Addressing the 2,000-strong crowd of representatives from 190 countries, she said it was ‘nice to be back in the UK’ and described the delegates as ‘the future, but also the present, driving the positive and necessary change that is needed across the globe. ‘.