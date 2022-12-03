After suffering an injury at the Adelaide show, Gun n Roses frontman Axl Rose has decided to stop using his microphone.

Axl said he is now ending the 30-year tradition ‘in the interest of public safety’

It comes after Adelaide fan Rebecca Howe was hit on the bridge of her nose

Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose will no longer throw his mic at fans at the end of shows after a woman was bloodied and bruised by the stunt.

Adelaide fan Rebecca Howe was hit by the microphone at the top of the bridge of her nose after the band’s last song, Take Me Down To Paradise City, played.

Terrifying footage shows the moment when the veteran rock star, 60, threw the microphone at the audience before throwing his arms in the air in triumph.

A second video doesn’t show Ms. Howe being hit, but fans can see them keep rushing for the microphone despite her injury.

Rose spoke about the situation on Saturday and said he will no longer throw the microphone “in the interest of public safety.”

“It has come to my attention that a fan may have been injured during our show in Adelaide, Australia, possibly hit by the microphone at the end of the show, when I traditionally throw the microphone at the fans,” he wrote.

“Obviously if it’s true, we don’t want anyone to get hurt or hurt anyone in any way at any of our shows, anywhere.

“After more than 30 years of throwing the mic at the end of our show, we’ve always felt it was a familiar part of the end of our performance that fans wanted and knew they had the chance to get the pick up the microphone.

“However, in the interest of public safety, we will from now on refrain from throwing the microphone or anything at fans during or at our performances.

Ms. Howe was hit directly in the face with the microphone, causing Axl (above) to stop the long-running tradition

Rose said in his statement (above) that he has been throwing the mic after shows for 30 years

Unfortunately, there are those who, for reasons of their own, chose to cast their coverage of this topic in a more negative and irresponsible light that couldn’t be further from reality. We hope that the public and of course the fans understand that this sometimes happens.

“THANKS everyone for understanding.”

Ms Howe said she was shocked by the behavior of other fans following her injury.

“There was a huge argument when this guy tried to get hold of the mic…he held it up like a victory, ‘I get it, I get it’, as I tried to keep my composure,” she told the Adelaide advertiser.

“An off-duty police officer pulled me over because I was in shock and hyperventilating, my mind went, ‘oh my god, my face has collapsed.’

“Blood was dripping down the front of me.”

Photos of Ms Howe since her injury show that she had severe bruising under her eyes and two nasty cuts across the bridge of her nose.