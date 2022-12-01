Home After six explosives were sent to high-profile individuals, Spanish officials tighten security
After six explosives were sent to high-profile individuals, Spanish officials tighten security

Spanish Prime Minister targeted by letter bomb

  • The Prime Minister of Spain, the Ministry of Defense and a weapons manufacturer were targeted
  • No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the homemade devices
  • The Kremlin has not commented on attacks, which are being treated as acts of terrorism

By Mark Nichol Diplomacy Editor for The Daily Mail

published: 22:43, December 1, 2022

Spain has tightened security after six letter bombs were sent to high-profile targets in a campaign believed to be related to the country’s support for Ukraine.

The Prime Minister of Spain, the Ministry of Defense and a weapons manufacturer that supplied missile launchers to Ukraine were targeted, as were the US and Ukrainian embassies and a military base.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the homemade devices.

The only victim was a Ukrainian embassy official who was treated in hospital for burns after opening an envelope containing gunpowder.

Ukraine has pledged to tighten security at its embassies around the world, with the ambassador to Spain warning: “We must be prepared for any kind of… Russian activity outside [Ukraine].’

Spanish police officers stood guard outside the US embassy in Madrid yesterday after receiving a letter bomb

Spanish policemen blocked the street. A Ukrainian embassy worker was ‘slightly’ injured on November 30 when a letter bomb exploded while he was handling it

The Kremlin has not commented on the attacks, which are being treated as acts of terrorism. But the Russian embassy in Madrid posted a tweet condemning “any threat or act of terrorism, particularly directed against a diplomatic mission.”

The first device was sent to the office of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on November 24, but was intercepted. Other letters would have been delivered this week.

The Ukrainian embassy in Madrid was sealed off after a letter to the ambassador was detonated Wednesday afternoon and the US embassy was also cordoned off after confirming it had received a “suspicious package.”

The headquarters of Instalaza, a weapons manufacturer that supplies C90 missile launchers to Ukraine, was also targeted. Security forces also found a device sent to a European Union satellite center at Torrejon de Ardoz air base, near Madrid.

The Kremlin has not commented on the attacks, which are being treated as acts of terrorism. But the Russian embassy in Madrid posted a tweet condemning “any threat or act of terrorism, particularly directed against a diplomatic mission.” In the photo: Vladimir Putin yesterday

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said the attacks would fail to “intimidate Ukrainian diplomats or stop their day-to-day work to strengthen Ukraine and counter Russian aggression.”

It came as Russia’s foreign minister accused the West of being directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine. Sergei Lavrov told reporters that by providing weapons and training, the US and NATO are “not participating in this war,” [they] participate directly.

Jacky

