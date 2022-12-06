After sending Instagram DMs an another woman, Matt Chandler returned to the Village Church pulpit

The senior pastor of a Texas megachurch returned to the pulpit Sunday to enthusiastic applause just three months after he was suspended from his position after exchanging Instagram direct messages with a woman who was not his wife.

Matt Chandler, 48, made his triumphant return to Village Church, a Southern Baptist congregation outside of Dallas, telling his congregation, “I’m sorry, I failed you,” adding that it felt like I had “fallen”. short of the glory of God.’

In August, Chandler said he was resigning temporarily after church leaders deemed his conversations with another married woman “offhand” but not “sexual.” Chandler has three children with his wife, Lauren. She is a deacon in the church.

At the time, the pastor told congregants that an investigation was underway within the church after a woman approached him with concerns about his direct message “on Instagram with a friend of his.” She said at the time: “I came up short.”

Church elders informed members that Chandler would be returning in an email last week. According to that message, she had spent time offstage praying and reflecting on what he had done.

Chandler’s return to services was announced to parishioners in an email sent by church elders last week, the homecoming coinciding with Chandler’s 20th anniversary as senior pastor.

At one point in the sermon, Chandler was joined on stage by his wife, Lauren, and their three children.

Chandler, pictured here with his wife, Lauren, said Sunday: “If my stupidity created any additional weight or difficulty for you, then forgive me.”

At one point during his sermon, his fellow pastors joined Chandler onstage to share a prayer.

He also said: ‘I understand that I have fallen short of the glory of God and he has met me with grace. I understand that I am inconsistent and have points that are hypocritical, and there are parts of me that I don’t even understand.

Chandler continued: “Humble ourselves before a living God gives us a chance at peace. I have a part of this that I have to own. It may only be the one percent, but that’s my one percent. Forgive me. Now we have a chance for reconciliation.

Speaking about Christmas, Chandler said the true purpose of the holiday is for believers to find reconciliation with God and admit their sins.

The pastor did not elaborate on the specifics regarding his suspension.

Chandler said he plans to be the senior pastor at Village Church for “the next 20 years.”

PHOTO: Chandler’s family. The pastor married his wife in 1999 and the couple share three children.

At one point in the sermon, fellow pastors and elders joined him on stage as the group prayed together.

A pastor, Josh Patterson, who introduced Chandler, said the decision to restore him to his position had been one-sided.

Patterson compared Chandler to an athlete who had knee surgery and was cleared by a doctor to play, but was still shy. Patterson told the Chandler, “Your knee is fine.”

The message read in part: ‘We ask a lot of Matt, including time spent in study and prayer, personal reflection, and multiple intensives with trusted outside experts. Matt has completed everything that was asked of him with submission, perseverance and humility, and we have received positive feedback from all involved,’ reports The Christian Post.

He continued: “While we didn’t work towards this target date for Matt’s return, we didn’t think it was appropriate to delay Matt’s return to avoid it falling on the anniversary.” We decided to stick with the plan to have Matt return when the goals were met, and we accepted the beautiful coincidence of the moment.”

Following Chandler’s admission, the church hired the law firm Castaneda and Heidelman to investigate the pastor’s behavior, reports the New York Times.

That investigation found that Chandler had violated the church’s “internal social media” policy, according to the Times report.

The Times article went on to say that during his free time, Chandler attended “intensive” counseling sessions with Christian leadership groups and underwent a brain scan. In 2009, Chandler battled brain cancer and had his right frontal lobe removed.

In August, Chandler said, “The concerns were really about frequency and familiarity,” Chandler said. ‘We believe in brother [and] sisterly relationships here and yet there was a frequency that exceeded that and there was a familiarity that played out into rude and silly banter.’

Chandler said he agreed with the decision to step aside, noting that the messages revealed a certain “unhealthiness” in himself that is tied to the “difficulty” of the past six or seven years.

“I’m really embarrassed,” Chandler said as he began to break down in tears. ‘I feel stupid. I feel silly. I feel like I am embarrassing my wife and children. Put a lot of pressure on our staff. I feel that I have fallen short for you.

Chandler became the pastor of The Village Church in 2002, when it was formerly known as Highland Village First Baptist Church, according to his profile on the church’s website.

The recent scandal at The Village Church is one of many. The church was also involved in a lawsuit alleging that a former employee sexually abused a child. The lawsuit was dismissed earlier this month.

Another massive investigation of the denomination of the Southern Baptist Convention, of which Village Church is a member, also raised concerns.

SBC recently announced that its organization is under investigation by the Department of Justice after it was revealed that the group had been mishandling sexual abuse cases for decades, according to Washington Post.

Earlier this year, Village Church was also part of a lawsuit alleging that a former employee, Matt Tone, sexually abused a child.

In July, the lawsuit was dismissed after the Dallas County District Attorney’s office said that “plaintiff cannot and has not positively identified” the employee.

Pastor Chandler is among the handful of pastors who have experienced a downturn in their careers despite their popularity with their congregation, including former Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz.