Home After performing livestreamed concerts during Covid, Amber Lawrence, a country music star, returns to the stage.
Categories: Entertainment

After performing livestreamed concerts during Covid, Amber Lawrence, a country music star, returns to the stage.

Country music star Amber Lawrence is excited to return to the stage after livestreaming concerts during Covid

By Jimmy Briggs for Daily Mail Australia

published: 22:44, December 1, 2022 | Updated: 22:44, December 1, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Australian country music star Amber Lawrence was unable to perform on stage for two years due to Covid restrictions.

But she’s now determined to make up for lost time, with the 44-year-old ARIA Award nominee recently scoring a regular gig on cruise ships.

“Every weekend this year I’ve done shows in closed environments. The protocols are more than you could hope for,” she said The Daily Telegraph.

Australian country music star Amber Lawrence (pictured) was unable to perform on stage for two years due to Covid restrictions and is now determined to make up for lost time

Related Post
  1. Zain awarded the ‘Best Diversity & Inclusion Strategy’ at Informa’s Future Workplace Awards 2022

    Dubai and Kuwait City – WEBWIRE – Monday, November 21, 2022 Zain also recognized for…

  2. Janelle Monae rocks raver buns with Zebra-inspired outfit while honored at Napa Valley Film Festival

    Eight-time Grammy nominee Janelle Monáe showcased her sartorial sense of style as she was honored…

  3. I’m A Celebrity fans slam ‘unfairly hard’ Bushtucker trial as Owen and Chris get only one star

    I'm A Celebrity fans slam 'unfairly hard' Bushtucker trial as Owen and Chris get only…

“We’re always in the crowd now as musicians, and we want the crowd back and that’s the risk we’re taking,” she added.

Amber said she loved performing on cruise ships because it had a unique atmosphere compared to other music concerts.

‘It’s magic. It’s seven days of music fans and pure music lovers… If you’ve been to the Tamworth Music Festival, it’s happening here, but on a cruise ship.’

The 44-year-old ARIA Award nominee has scored a regular gig on cruise ships and is excited to get back to doing what she does best

While Amber may not have been able to perform to a packed audience during Covid, that hasn’t stopped her from reaching out to fans.

The country music star broadcast a live concert in 2020 from a picnic bench at Grant Reserve in Coogee, NSW.

She was set up with an acoustic guitar, computer and microphone as she sang tunes for fans watching at home.

“Every weekend this year I’ve done shows in closed environments. The protocols are more than you could hope for,” she said

The Sydney-born singer looked delighted with the result and genuinely seemed to enjoy performing on a sunny Sydney day.

Amber and husband Martin Newman, whom she met on Tinder in 2016, got married in May 2018 in a stunning ceremony in Port Douglas, in Queensland’s tropical far north.

The couple is the proud parents of four-year-old son Ike.

Amber said it was a “magical” moment when her music touched fans

Merry

Share
Published by
Merry
Tags: amberconcertsCountryCoviddaily mailLawrencelivestreamingMusicreturnsStagestartvshowbiz
12 hours ago

Recent Posts

Interview: Madeleine Parry Talks Documentary ‘The Angels: Kickin’ Down The Door’

Australia in the 1970s is reminiscent of many things including the legendary Aussie rock band…

10 mins ago

Los Angeles Lakers trade ideas based on the latest rumor

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty ImagesTrade winds are blowing in Laker Land again because, well, this…

12 mins ago

Russia-Ukraine war – List of key events, Day 282

As the war between Russia and Ukraine enters its 282nd day, we take a look…

13 mins ago

World Cup 2022 LIVE! Cristiano Ronaldo may be absent for Portugal; England recent team news

LIVEWORLD CUP LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo may NOT play for Portugal as they bid to beat…

15 mins ago

PICTURE EXC. Joey Essex has a moment of intimacy with Dancing On Ice’s Vanessa Bauer following rehearsals

EXCLUSIVE PHOTO: Joey Essex shares a sweet hug with his Dancing On Ice partner Vanessa…

15 mins ago

In Malaysia, a crocodile devours baby boy.

Baby boy is eaten alive by a crocodile in front of his father after the…

17 mins ago