After performing livestreamed concerts during Covid, Amber Lawrence, a country music star, returns to the stage.

Australian country music star Amber Lawrence was unable to perform on stage for two years due to Covid restrictions.

But she’s now determined to make up for lost time, with the 44-year-old ARIA Award nominee recently scoring a regular gig on cruise ships.

“Every weekend this year I’ve done shows in closed environments. The protocols are more than you could hope for,” she said The Daily Telegraph.

“We’re always in the crowd now as musicians, and we want the crowd back and that’s the risk we’re taking,” she added.

Amber said she loved performing on cruise ships because it had a unique atmosphere compared to other music concerts.

‘It’s magic. It’s seven days of music fans and pure music lovers… If you’ve been to the Tamworth Music Festival, it’s happening here, but on a cruise ship.’

The 44-year-old ARIA Award nominee has scored a regular gig on cruise ships and is excited to get back to doing what she does best

While Amber may not have been able to perform to a packed audience during Covid, that hasn’t stopped her from reaching out to fans.

The country music star broadcast a live concert in 2020 from a picnic bench at Grant Reserve in Coogee, NSW.

She was set up with an acoustic guitar, computer and microphone as she sang tunes for fans watching at home.

The Sydney-born singer looked delighted with the result and genuinely seemed to enjoy performing on a sunny Sydney day.

Amber and husband Martin Newman, whom she met on Tinder in 2016, got married in May 2018 in a stunning ceremony in Port Douglas, in Queensland’s tropical far north.

The couple is the proud parents of four-year-old son Ike.