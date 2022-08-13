After Nancy Pelosi: A San Francisco Race ‘That Won’t Be Named’

SAN FRANCISCO — Nancy Pelosi has made two very different, almost incompatible statements about her political future.

In 2018, she pledged that 2022 would be her last year as Democratic leader of the House, sticking to a term limit to quell an insurgency and secure a second stint as speaker. In January, she announced that she was running for another two-year term in the House.

With the House’s approval of the sweeping action to tackle climate change and the prices of prescription drugs on Friday — “a glorious day for us,” Ms. Pelosi — and her China-defying trip to Taiwan shone as a diplomatic career stone. , the question of what comes next for Ms. Pelosi is only getting more intense.