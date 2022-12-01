After missing the Earthshot event, Caroline Kennedy met Wills & Kate at the Boston Celtics game

Caroline Kennedy greeted Prince William and the Princess of Wales backstage at the Boston Celtics game last night after bad weather delayed her flight from New York and prevented her from attending the opening ceremony of the Earthshot event.

John Kerry, who was also supposed to be present, remains unwell after contracting COVD-19 at COP27 in Egypt. He didn’t meet the Prince and Princess last night, but hopes to be fit enough to attend the Earthshot Gala tomorrow.

Kennedy, the daughter of President John F. Kennedy, who is currently the US ambassador to Australia, said she had “travel plans disrupted” because of the harsh weather that was plaguing the east coast.

Upon arrival, she immediately rushed to the Celtics game, where she greeted the royal couple.

Caroline Kennedy met the Prince and Princess of Wales at the Boston Celtics game after rushing to Boston from New York. Her flight was delayed due to bad weather

US Presidential Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry, 78, (pictured Nov. 17, his last public appearance) did not attend last night’s event, as expected. He tested positive for COVID-19 after the summit

Ambassador Caroline Kennedy was also scheduled to attend last night’s event, but did not show up. She is shown in Australia, where she lives, before flying to Boston in a video released yesterday

Unfortunately, Ambassador Kennedy missed the opening ceremony of the Prince and Princess’ visit to Boston due to weather delays in New York.

She was able to say hello to them later that night at a Celitcs game, after her travel issues in New York were resolved.

“The Ambassador looks forward to welcoming the Prince and Princess to the Kennedy Library tomorrow as part of their visit to Boston for the Earthshot Prize,” a representative told DailyMail.com.

Kerry and Kennedy were set to join the royal couple as they spoke at the opening of the Earthshot Prize awards, which are named after JFK’s “moonshot” speech.

The awards are presented to people who have made an important contribution to the environment.

Instead, they were joined by Massachusetts Governor-elect Maura Healy and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu as they kicked off the day-long event by lighting up the city in green.

Their journey is marred by a racist row that flares up in the UK. Prince William’s godmother Lady Susan Hussey has resigned after being accused of racism following an event at Buckingham Palace.

They then attended a Celtics game sitting next to owner Wyc Grousbeck and his wife Emilia Fazzalari

In a statement, William’s spokesman said: ‘This is a Buckingham Palace matter, but as spokesman for the Prince of Wales I appreciate you all being there and I understand you want to ask about it. So let me take it head on.

“I was very disappointed to hear about guests’ experiences at Buckingham Palace last night. Of course I was not there, but racism has no place in our society. The comments were unacceptable and it is right that the person resigned with immediate effect.’

The incident is already beginning to overshadow the royal trip to Boston.

Just minutes before William and Kate take the stage at the Earthshot event, Rev. Mariama White-Hammond – the city’s chief of Environment, Energy and Open Space – gave a powerful speech in which she instructed the crowd to “think about the legacy of colonialism’. and racism’, particularly when it comes to their impact on climate change.

As the Prince and Princess Wales watched from the wings, the Reverend Hammond, who has set up a youth organization aimed at “teaching the history of the civil rights movement,” said: “On this day I invite us all to reflect about the legacy of colonialism. and racism.’

She continued, “The ways it has affected people around the world and the connection, the deep connection to the degradation of land and our planet that we are all trying to reverse.

“The lost stories, the extinct species, but also the perseverance of people in the face of oppression and the fundamental dignity of all our relationships.”

The trip comes amid a brewing racism row in the UK, where William’s godmother, Lady Susan Hussey (right) has resigned as one of The Queen’s Ladies in Waiting after being shamed for allegedly having Ngozi Fulani (left) questioned’ at an event in Buckingham. Palace. Fulani has recounted how Hussey questioned her where she was from, refused to accept that she was British, and repeatedly asked her if she was from Africa.

While there was no mention of Lady Susan Hussey – who is William’s godmother – few could not relate the controversy to the Reverend White-Hammond’s comments.

After beginning her speech by “recognizing the ancestral lands we stand on today,” the Reverend expressed gratitude to William and Kate for choosing to host this year’s Earthshot Prize.

“Now you all know we are a city of many firsts. We are honored to be the first US city and the first city outside the UK to receive the Earthshot Prize,” she continued.

Her comments about colonialism come months after another of William and Kate’s international engagements — a March tour to the Caribbean to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee — was shrouded in controversy over allegations that elements of it smacked of “colonialism.”

Critical royal observers led by Meghan’s cheerleader-in-chief Omid Scobie and BBC correspondent Jonny Dymond criticized a series of “tone-deaf” PR moments – sparking more criticism on social media despite the couple’s warm welcome to the ground.

But even as the reverend’s comments about racism and colonialism hung in the air, William stepped onto the stage with a smile on his face — following performances by Massachusetts Governor-elect Maura Healey and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu — for his “delight” in hosting his first engagement in Boston.

“Catherine and I are absolutely thrilled to be with you today, for our first appointment in the great city of Boston, as we begin the countdown to the Earthshot Prize Awards this Friday,” he said.

“Thank you Mayor Wu and Reverend White-Hammond for all your support for the Earthshot Prize.”

He further referred to the assassinated JFK’s Moonshot speech, describing it as “a challenge to American innovation and ingenuity.”