After Kansas voters blocked abortion restrictions, those elsewhere get to have their say

Kansas voters sent a resounding message on Tuesday that they wanted to protect a woman’s right to abortion — but they aren’t the only Americans who can vote on the hot button issue.

By a landslide, a margin of about 20 points, Kansans rejected a constitutional amendment that would have allowed state lawmakers to restrict or ban abortions in the state of nearly 3 million people.

Even voters in many rural, conservative areas of Kansas voted against the proposal, marking a big win for pro-choice groups after weeks in which many Southern and Midwestern states restricted or banned the procedure.

It was the first major test of American views on abortion rights after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and a sign of how unpopular abortion bans can be, even in Republican states.

In the coming months, voters in Montana, Kentucky, California and elsewhere will have an opportunity to voice their opinion on abortions after the U.S. highest court ruled in June that there was no constitutional right to abortion and referred the issue to the states. .

Aside from these within-state referenda, the issue is likely to affect several races in the House, Senate and governor across the US, fueling turnout among angry pro-choice Democrats and others.

Some 55 percent of voters now say access to abortion is “very important” to how they will vote in November, according to poll by KFF, a health policy group, higher than in previous studies.

Drew Altman, president and CEO of KFF, said that access to abortion in November would “make a difference” by “motivating many younger women to vote, and most Democrats, half of independents and even some Republicans.”

Pro-choice advocates cheered in Kansas as voters closed a possible path to a total abortion ban in the state on Tuesday

Anti-abortion advocates who helped enter the referendum were seen crying and comforting each other after the measure failed

After Kansas, voters elsewhere have had their say on abortion:

Kentucky: Access to abortions in Kentucky ended after the Supreme Court decision triggered a pre-existing trigger law. In November, voters will decide whether to add a language similar to Kansas to the state constitution. About 57 percent of voters in Kentucky reject abortion, against 36 percent who support the procedure, says Pew Research Center poll.

Vermont: Access to abortions is already protected in Vermont. Voters will decide in November whether to add abortion rights to the state constitution. It is expected to succeed: 70 percent of Vermonters support access to abortion, compared with 26 percent against, Pew says.

California: Access to abortion is already protected in California. Voters will decide in November whether to include that right in the state’s constitution. It is expected to succeed: 57 percent of voters support abortion rights, 38 percent are against, says Pew.

Montana: Voters will decide in November whether babies born ‘live’ are legal entities and entitled to medical care, including those born alive after unsuccessful terminations. According to Pew, about 56 percent of Montanas support abortion rights, compared to 38 percent who want to ban it.

Michigan: Pro-choice campaigners are collecting signatures in hopes of letting voters decide the state’s abortion rules in November. Voters are 54 percent divided in favor of abortion access versus 42 percent against, Pew says. The issue will also play a role in the race for governor, with pro-choice Democratic incumbent Gretchen Whitmer defending against Tudor Dixon, a staunch pro-life Republican.

Colorado: Abortion is protected by state law in Colorado, but activists are pushing for a ballot initiative in November to let voters decide to ban the “murder of a child,” with exclusions to save a mother’s life. About 59 percent of voters in Colorado support access to abortions, and 36 percent oppose it, Pew says.

Ohio: Republicans dominate state politics and push for a ban on abortions. Democrats are trying to collect enough signatures to take the issue to voters, but that probably won’t happen until 2023. It’s a close-call state, with 48 percent in favor of access to abortion and 47 percent against, Pew says.

Arizona: Campaigners failed to collect enough signatures to put a question about abortion access to voters in November. Though they missed the deadline, they want to try again before 2024. It’s another close-call state, with 49 percent in favor of access to abortion and 46 percent against, Pew says.