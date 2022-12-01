After India A’s 353-run run lead, Zakir and Shanto are the hosts.

bangladesh a 112 and 172 for 1 (Zakir 81*, Shanto 56*) course India A 465 for Dec 5 (Jaiswal 145, Easwaran 142, Taijul 3-170) with 181 runs
The home side finished the day 172 for 1, still trailing India A by 181 runs.
However, Zakir stayed solid on the other side, hitting eight fours and two sixes during his stay in the crease. Shanto, coming in at number 3, gave him good support and scored seven fours on his knock.
With the stumps drawn Bangladesh A was still quite far behind India A’s score so the fourth day will be a chance for these two left-handers to get a higher score followed by Mominul Haque who is desperate for is looking for runs.
