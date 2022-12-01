After India A’s 353-run run lead, Zakir and Shanto are the hosts.

bangladesh a 112 and 172 for 1 (Zakir 81*, Shanto 56*) course India A 465 for Dec 5 (Jaiswal 145, Easwaran 142, Taijul 3-170) with 181 runs

Bangladesh A was on the road to recovery on the third day of the first four-day test against India A at Cox’s Bazar, courtesy of Zakir Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto. Zakir was unbeaten on 81 while Shanto finished 56 not out with the duo adding 101 runs for the unbroken second wicket.

The third day started with the visitors at 404 for 5, and they hit a further 15 overs to finish at 465 for 5 to take an overall lead of 353 runs. Upendra Yadav remained unbeaten with 71 off 122 balls with five fours and two sixes, while Tilak Varma retired injured with 33 off 100 balls. The Bangladesh A bowlers failed to pick up a single wicket in these 15 overs.

Bangladesh, knocked out for 112 in their first stint, put on a much better picture of themselves the second time around. Their openers Zakir and Mahmudul Hasan Joy added 71 runs for the opening stand before the latter fell to left arm spinner Saurabh Kumar in India A’s only success on the day, with 21.

However, Zakir stayed solid on the other side, hitting eight fours and two sixes during his stay in the crease. Shanto, coming in at number 3, gave him good support and scored seven fours on his knock.