After Gentleman Jack is axed, Suranne Jones cashes in by charging £90 to greet fans

She has made millions climbing the showbiz ladder from Coronation Street to Dr. Foster, but Suranne Jones isn’t too proud to join the celebrities collecting money for autographs and selfies with fans.

The star of Gentleman Jack – the BBC drama about a 19th century lesbian landowner that was canceled last week after just two seasons – tops the bill at a convention where fans will have the chance to meet and greet her for £80.

The appearance of Ms Jones, estimated to be worth £3.6million, is a sign, observers say, that even the most successful actors have come to see the need for financial security after the devastation wrought by the pandemic.

Before Gentleman Jack, Mrs. Jones, 43, spent four years on Coronation Street. She was big in ITV’s Scott & Bailey and starring in the BBC’s Dr Foster.

Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle in the TV series Gentleman Jack

Sophie Rundle, her co-star in Gentleman Jack, in which she shared steamy love scenes, will be joined by Sophie Rundle at the FanFusion convention in Birmingham next month.

As the biggest name at FanFusion, Mrs Jones’ fees are the highest – £37.50 for an autograph and £54 for a selfie – and she doesn’t show up until the last day.

Fans can pay to have their picture taken with 34-year-old Mrs Rundle and Mrs Jones for £90.

While the idea of ​​stars with thriving careers asking for autographs and selfies may offend some, fans have been paying to meet actors since the first Comic-Con convention in 1970 in California.

Few working actors from traditional TV series or historical dramas would star at fan conventions. That all changed with Covid, according to a leading talent manager.

Professor Jonathan Shalit said: ‘Covid was a wake-up call for many actors.

‘Actors without savings suddenly had no work for more than a year.

Suranne Jones in the critically acclaimed TV series Gentleman Jack

“Elite actors wouldn’t touch things like this before, but now people realize it’s very important to be able to pay your bills and have financial security.”

He added: ‘Suranne Jones is a fantastic Bafta-winning actor, but she is not a global star. The money she makes won’t be as big as you might think. Television dramas in the UK don’t pay a fortune.

“Signing autographs is a win-win situation – you can earn money and the audience meets you, it gives them a lot of fun.”

The FanFusion Convention is billed as “a three-day convention aiming to celebrate women in television, film and the arts.” The organizers claim it will run ‘with a minimum margin’, although tickets cost between £120 and £1,000. On its website, the organizer added: ‘FanFusionUK is committed to creating a safe and positive environment for all fandoms to honor representation.’

Eight lesser-known female actors from shows like The 100, Xena, Lost Girl, Good Witch and Wynonna Earp will be in attendance.

Mrs Jones and Mrs Rundle, who both declined to comment, have gained a cult following for their on-screen romance in 1830s Yorkshire in Gentleman Jack, which became a hit for the BBC but was pulled by US sponsors HBO.

Two years ago, The Mail on Sunday revealed that Ms Rundle, whose credits include Peaky Blinders and Bodyguard, had made more primetime terrestrial TV appearances than anyone in the previous two years.