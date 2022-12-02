After generating concern from fans, Simon Cowell took to the Royal Variety Performance 2022 stage.

Simon Cowell took the stage at the 2022 Royal Variety Performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Thursday night, after sparking concern from fans earlier in the day.

The 63-year-old Britain’s Got Talent judge appeared on stage to address the star-studded audience, including Ellie Goulding, Rita Wilson and Becky Hill.

His public appearance came just hours after worrying his fans in a video shared on social media where he looked “beyond recognition.”

Simon took the stage at the Royal Variety Performance looking strikingly different again with an even complexion and bright white teeth.

The music magnate looked smart in black trousers and a soft blazer with shiny lapels, which he completed with a black sweater.

He sported a well-groomed beard and styled his dark locks in a spiky gelled style for the lavish event, which will air on December 20 on ITV1 and ITVX – and it will be the first since the Queen passed away in September.

This year, the Earl and Countess of Wessex represent the Royal Family. In previous years it has been attended by the late Queen Elizabeth II and the now King Charles.

He looked “unrecognizable” because he had an incredibly smooth complexion and enhanced features, which could have been the result of cosmetic work.

During the video, Simon encouraged people to get in touch to audition for Britain’s Got Talent just days after judge David Walliams left the show.

He said in the short VT, “I always say on this show, two or three minutes can change your life. And it has. And maybe it’s you this time.

“So please audition now for next year’s season and I look forward to meeting you.”

However, fans were quick to respond to the comments, writing things like: “What happened to his face?”

“Holy moly, I almost didn’t recognize him at the time,” another added, while a third wrote, “Someone forgot to turn off the Snapchat filters.”

A fourth wrote: ‘What happened to this poor fellow’s face. And her?’

Still others loved his new video, writing, “Simon Cowell is getting younger and younger every year,” while another person added, “Looking good!”

Simon lost 20 pounds over the past two years as he reassessed his lifestyle and adhered to a regular sleep and exercise schedule, after breaking his back in 2020 when he crashed his electric bike near his home in Malibu.

He had complications from an operation to fuse his vertebrae, which usually confined him to bed for six months.

Simon now walks 40 miles a week and has rearranged his work schedule to ensure he doesn’t start business meetings until after 9am, rather than holding conferences into the early hours as he used to.

A source previously told MailOnline: ‘Simon said he hasn’t worn so many sneakers in 20 years. He feels fitter than ever and is sticking to his normal routine instead of being on the phone until the early hours.’