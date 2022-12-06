After feeling ‘threatened by her email at work, his ex-wife was cleared of harassing him over the divorce.

A wife has been cleared of harassment after sending her ex-husband four “threatening” emails at his work address amid their bitter divorce.

Sarah-Jane Woodford, 45, of Ellesmere Port, insisted she had engaged in a marital “argument” and not “abuse”.

But her husband, Lee Woodford, 50, claimed he had been left “threatened and intimidated” when she emailed him after weeks of argument.

In all, she emailed him at work four times, phoned him four times, and visited him twice at his home claiming she had a post for him.

Police later questioned Woodford before she was ordered to appear in court on charges of non-violent harassment, which carries a maximum sentence of six months in jail.

The situation started when Ms Woodford emailed her estranged husband’s workplace, a software company in Chester, saying: ‘Would you like to meet to clear the air? Take care of yourself. SJx.’

When he asked her not to contact him at work, she replied: ‘Just remember that your work email is monitored. Maybe you should do the right thing. I will contact you by any means if you block me if we need to communicate with each other. Not everything depends on your terms.

At Warrington Magistrates Court, Woodford told the hearing about the distress he felt over the emails: “I felt things had taken a more sinister turn and I felt there was nothing to be gained from messages that were perhaps abusive. and conflicting between us”. .

Ms Woodford was cleared of all charges at Warrington Magistrates Court following the seven month legal injunction.

“So I said we should only have contact regarding the divorce.”

When asked about his request to ‘clear the air’, he added: ‘I think that was crossing a line. I didn’t want my personal life or anything to do with the relationship known at my job. It was a monitored email. I felt that it was an intrusion on me.

I am a recovering alcoholic and I thought your subsequent response might be a threat, making comments about my past alcoholism.

“I was in jeopardy with my job at the time and have since lost that job. I just thought it was an invasion of my privacy.

He added: “When you break up, you hope it’s never a nice situation, but when she talks about the things she was buying, the cars on the road and the email at work threatening to tell them things about me, it made me feel intimidated and harassed.’

After the seven-month legal ordeal, Ms Woodford, of Little Sutton, Ellesmere Port, sobbed as she was cleared of the charges to cheers from the public gallery.

The couple had previously ended their seven-year marriage in December 2021 after a “difficult year”.

However, they were still arguing after Mr Woodford blocked his ex-wife’s mobile phone and accused her of “wandering around Thailand with another guy and cheating on him”.

In turn, she accused him of getting £10,000 worth of dental work done in Turkey while providing her with only a lampshade, an ironing board and no money for maintenance.

She chastised him for texting her 13-year-old daughter from a previous relationship and the 14-year-old daughter of a family friend.

It also took her access to an iCloud account that contained family photos, including pictures from her wedding.

Ms Woodford said: ‘I was devastated. Thousands of my memories on my phone had just disappeared and I wanted to ask him about the photos.

‘I wanted to clear the air. He was exhausted from so much arguing. We’re not together anymore, so there’s no need.

The ongoing argument between the couple has been described as “tit for tat” and Mr Woodford’s further request for a restraining order was rejected as “unnecessary”.

Prosecutor Simon Leong said Ms Woodford had been “unpleasant, nasty and threatening” adding: “She has pursued a course of conduct that amounts not only to harassment, but also to stalking.”

But defense lawyer Peter Barnett said: ‘Where is the abuse? It’s a discussion, it’s not abuse.

He added: ‘It’s an eye for an eye. What’s worse, him saying that she was cheating on him with another man. She received no notification from the police, saying, “Don’t contact him,” which used to be the position.

“She has never been told not to communicate with him any more than he has been blocking and unblocking her on a regular basis.”

In acquitting Ms Woodford, the presiding judge, Elizabeth Shone said: “We accepted his evidence, which was credible and consistent, while we rejected Mr Woodford’s evidence, which was inconsistent.”

A new request by the prosecution for a restraining order was rejected as “unnecessary”.