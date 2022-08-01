After Days of Punishing Heat, the Pacific Northwest Is Expected to Cool
After being ravaged by several consecutive days of 90 degrees or higher that had climbed into the triple digits in some cities, the Pacific Northwest is expected to see some relief this week before temperatures rise again this weekend, forecasters said.
In Portland, Oregon, a heat wave has lasted for a week, reaching a record high for the day of July 26 at 102 degrees, said Lisa Kriederman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Portland.
Sunday was the seventh consecutive day in Portland in which temperatures reached 95 degrees or higher, breaking the previous record six days in a row. Temperatures have been 90 or higher for eight days in a row, still below the record 10 days in 2009.
Temperatures in Portland haven’t reached last summer’s record 116 degrees either, but this recent heat wave is lasting longer. The cool air from the coast keeps the moisture content higher, so the temperature doesn’t rise as much. That’s compared to last year, when air came in from the drier Central Oregon area to Portland, Ms. Kriederman said.
“It doesn’t get as hot, but the above-average temperatures last longer,” she said.
The area is expected to cool through Thursday and then warm up again on Friday and over the weekend, Ms Kriederman said. The maximum temperature is expected to be 87 degrees on Tuesday, 86 degrees on Wednesday, 78 degrees on Thursday and 83 degrees on Friday. according to the National Weather Service.
Last month saw Portland’s fourth-warmest July on record at 73.7 degrees, measured by average temperature. The mean maximum high was 85.7 and the mean minimum temperature was 61.8, which was the highest eversaid Mrs Kriederman.
The Medical Investigator in Multnomah County said Sunday it was investigating two additional deaths suspected of being heatwave related, bringing the total number of heat-related deaths to five. The Clackamas County Medical Examiner’s Office said Saturday it was investigating the death of an elderly man that may have been linked to the heat.
About 200 miles east of Portland, in Pendleton, Oregon, temperatures reached 111 degrees on Friday, said Larry Nierenberg, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pendleton. Through Sunday, Pendleton recorded temperatures of 100 degrees or more for seven days, he said.
Smoke from the McKinney fire in Northern California caused the temperature in Pendleton to drop from 110 degrees on Saturday to 101 on Sunday. Smoke from wildfires acts like clouds, blocking the sun for a few hours, Nierenberg said.
The towns of Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and West Richland in southeastern Washington had similar patterns, peaking at 112 on Friday. Temperatures have reached 100 or more on eight consecutive days. This area remained under a warning of extreme heat as of Monday afternoon.
During the past week, Pendleton and southeastern Washington as a whole were about 10 to 20 degrees above normal, which is in the low 90s for Pendleton and slightly higher in the cities, Nierenberg said.
In eastern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle, average July temperatures were not on record, said Daniel Butler, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Spokane, Wash.
But there were four days in a row when the maximum temperature in Spokane reached or exceeded 100 degrees, he said. The record for consecutive days with temperatures of 100 degrees or more — six — was set in 1928.
While the recent heatwave hasn’t registered the hottest days, the heat has lasted longer, Mr Butler said.
“It was pretty impressive — the longevity of this event,” he said.