After Days of Punishing Heat, the Pacific Northwest Is Expected to Cool

“It doesn’t get as hot, but the above-average temperatures last longer,” she said.

The area is expected to cool through Thursday and then warm up again on Friday and over the weekend, Ms Kriederman said. The maximum temperature is expected to be 87 degrees on Tuesday, 86 degrees on Wednesday, 78 degrees on Thursday and 83 degrees on Friday. according to the National Weather Service.

Last month saw Portland’s fourth-warmest July on record at 73.7 degrees, measured by average temperature. The mean maximum high was 85.7 and the mean minimum temperature was 61.8, which was the highest eversaid Mrs Kriederman.

The Medical Investigator in Multnomah County said Sunday it was investigating two additional deaths suspected of being heatwave related, bringing the total number of heat-related deaths to five. The Clackamas County Medical Examiner’s Office said Saturday it was investigating the death of an elderly man that may have been linked to the heat.

About 200 miles east of Portland, in Pendleton, Oregon, temperatures reached 111 degrees on Friday, said Larry Nierenberg, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pendleton. Through Sunday, Pendleton recorded temperatures of 100 degrees or more for seven days, he said.