After COVID, Flu, and RSV, Is a Strep Outbreak Next?

(NEXSTAR) – As the US continues to record high levels of three viral infections –COVID-19, influenza and RSV – there is growing concern about a bacterium that can cause serious illness, especially in children.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it is tracking a “possible increase in invasive group A strep” among children.

At least 94 people in the UKincluding 24 children, have died from complications caused by a strep A infection. “To my knowledge, we’ve never seen a spike like this at this time of year, at least not in decades,” said Imperial College microbiologist Shiranee Sriskandan. London. told nature.

France, Ireland, the Netherlands and Sweden have also seen increases in strep A in recent months, the World Health Organization said.

Asked if the US was destined to follow the trend we’re seeing in Europe, Dr. Andrew Pekosz, a virologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said it was too early to say if we would see a ” big strep.” An outbreak.” He warned that it could be a problem if we see an increase in bacterial infection at the same time that we are dealing with a virus.”tripledemia.”

“Severe disease often occurs when you have that combination of a viral infection and a bacterial infection,” Pekosz said. He added that viral infections can sometimes lead to bacterial infections, so the rise in strep A isn’t entirely related to the other types of illnesses we’re seeing peaking.

Secondary bacterial infections, such as contracting strep A while fighting the flu or COVID, can also cause more serious illness, Pekosz said.

Strep A infections are particularly dangerous for children, says the CDC. While strep commonly looks and feels like a sore throat, it can sometimes lead to a more serious illness such as scarlet fever. In rare cases, strep A can also cause necrotizing fasciitis and strep toxic shock syndrome, both of which are extremely dangerous and can lead to death.

Getting strep now is especially dangerous, as the country is experiencing a shortage of amoxicillin, a liquid antibiotic commonly prescribed to help children fight strep A. The CDC expects the shortage “to last for several months.”

The CDC says that concerned parents should contact their pediatrician for a strep test if they think their child may have the bacterial infection.