After Clash, Manchin and Schumer Rushed to Reset Climate and Tax Deal

“It requires us to stick together and work long days and nights for the next 10 days,” Mr. Schumer told his colleagues, according to a Democrat in the room, who revealed details of the private meeting on condition of anonymity. He added: “We will have to be disciplined in our reporting and focus. It will be difficult. But I believe we can make this happen.”

The abrupt announcement of a deal held the promise of a major fortune reversal for Mr Biden and Democrats, who had resigned themselves to the demise of the climate, energy and tax package and were preparing to move forward with a bill that would fit the prescription drug pricing measure with an extension of expanded health care subsidies.

If the compromise stands and survives consideration by both the Senate and House, it would allow them to enact key legislation just weeks before the midterm congressional elections to adjust health care costs, climate change and inflation. while delivering on long-standing promises to tax the rich and reduce the deficit.

But the fate of the measure remained on shaky ground.

It was not clear whether it would get the unanimous Democrat support it needed to succeed. Senator Kyrsten Sinema, an Arizona Democrat and another hold-up on her party’s domestic policy package, skipped the Democratic caucus meeting on Thursday and declined to comment on the bill or indicate whether she plans to support it.

“She is reviewing the text and will have to see what comes out of the parliamentary process,” a spokeswoman said.

Ms Sinema has opposed one element of the agreement in the past: a proposal to change preferential tax treatment for venture capitalists’ earnings.