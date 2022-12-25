After-Christmas sales 2022: deals from Walmart, Amazon, Target and more

After-Christmas sales 2022: jump to…
It’s almost December 26, which means after-Christmas sales are live with fantastic deals from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart on everything from tech, kitchen appliances, fitness equipment, clothing, and more. To help you find all the top offers, we’re rounding up the best after-Christmas sales and stand-out deals just below.
The after-Christmas sales event is the perfect opportunity to snag a bargain on leftover holiday stock, with record-low prices on air fryers, iPads, TVs, vacuums, blenders, and more. Retailers are offering their best discounts yet to make room for new items next year. So whether you’re looking for that Christmas gift you didn’t receive or want to spend that gift card that’s burning a hole in your pocket, our after-Christmas sales roundup has a little bit of something for everyone.
Below we’ve listed today’s best after-Christmas sales from all your favorite online retailers, followed by the hottest deals on TVs, home items, fitness equipment, laptops, and more. We’ll be updating this guide all the way up to New Year’s Eve, so make sure to bookmark this guide for all the latest offers.
- Amazon: 50% off AirPods, Fitbit and clothing (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: up to $800 off TVs, laptops & appliances (opens in new tab)
- Dell: laptops from $229.99 (opens in new tab)
- Home Depot: 45% off tools, + free shipping (opens in new tab)
- Lowe’s: deals on tools, grills and outdoor appliances (opens in new tab)
- Overstock: 70% off decor and furniture (opens in new tab)
- Samsung: up to $1,400 off TVs, phones & appliances (opens in new tab)
- Sephora: 50% off makeup, perfume & gifts (opens in new tab)
- Target: 50% off fitness equipment, TVs & storage (opens in new tab)
- Walmart: 40% off treadmills, Xbox and TVs (opens in new tab)
- Wayfair: up to 60% off sitewide, + free shipping (opens in new tab)
Health and fitness
- Best Buy: up to $600 off treadmills and bikes (opens in new tab)
- Fitbit: deals starting at $39.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Massage guns: from $36.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Walmart: 50% off weights, bikes, and treadmills (opens in new tab)
Home deals
- Bella Pro 8-qt air fryer:
$129.99$49.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Instant Pot 10-in-1:
$169.99$119.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker:
$99.99$69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- iRobot Roomba i3 robot vac:
$349.99$279 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Nectar mattress: from
$599$359 (opens in new tab)
Fashion deals
- Adidas: 40% off sportswear at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Anthropologie: free shipping on orders $50+ (opens in new tab)
- Nordstrom: 50% off UGG, Nike & North Face (opens in new tab)
- Nike: deals on running shoes at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Target: 30% off matching holiday pajamas (opens in new tab)
TV deals
- Cheap TVs: $79.99 smart TVs from Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Insignia smart TV:
$89.99$79.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- LG C2 OLED TV: from $796 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- LG 75-inch TV:
$799.99$599.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)