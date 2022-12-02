After Bonner’s retirement, Brathwaite leads West Indies resistance

Lunch West Indies 150 for 1 (Brathwaite 62*, Blackwood 9*) course Australia 598 for December 4 with 448 runs

Debutant Tagenarine Chanderpaul fell after completing his half-century, but a gritty West Indies showed determination against an accurate Australian attack on crucial day three of the first test.

In response to Australia’s huge first innings of 598 declared for 4, the West Indies lost only Chanderpaul in the morning session as they continued their long haul back to the opening Test.

No. 3 Nkrumah Bonner retired injured after being hit on the helmet by a Cameron Green bouncer, while captain Kraigg Brathwaite led their rear on an Optus Stadium pitch, playing few tricks to date. But there is bounce and a few deliveries crept low in perhaps foreshadowing what lies ahead.

After Australia’s quicks targeted a short length late in day two, proving unsuccessful against the disciplined West Indies openers, they returned to hitting fuller areas in an attempt to challenge the forward defence.

There was a lot of excitement over Chanderpaul, the son of legendary batsman Shivnarine, after his courageous and sometimes arrogant approach the night before to defy Australia’s aggressive bowling. After surviving a short ball barrage in a difficult initiation, including being hit several times on the body, Chanderpaul hoped to continue his impressive debut Test innings.

Chanderpaul, who has the same grit and technical features as his legendary sire Shivnarine, hit his half-century when he quickly pushed Josh Hazlewood through the slips to a happy frontier in the same way he opened his test account in his first delivery he faced .

Green, who had no chance to bat in Australia’s first innings on his home test debut, went on the offensive 30 minutes into the day, much to the delight of the small crowd of fans in the stands.

He used his towering height to devastating effect with a scorching short delivery that hit Bonner on the back of his helmet. After the mandatory medical checks and a helmet change, he batted for another 40 minutes before retiring injured.

In typical fashion, Brathwaite played valiantly in a rear until he broke the shackles with a six on the ground from spinner Nathan Lyon and reached his half-century soon after.

As the sun rose from the overcast conditions in Perth, a small section of vocal fans on the border fence tried to stir up their own excitement amid the staid happenings.

Perhaps in an effort to rekindle the furor over former Australia coach Justin Langer’s recent inflammatory interview, they made the sentiments clear when they held up a banner reading ‘Justice For JL’ which was promptly confiscated by the security of the site.