After blinding patient, transgender expert known as Snapchat surgeon has had his license suspended

A controversial transgender surgery expert has lost his driver’s license after investigating a ‘facial feminization’ operation that left a patient blind in one eye.

Christopher Inglefield – who rose to fame as the Snapchat Surgeon by live-streaming his surgeries on social media – has had his license suspended following the incident.

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) found that while the operation was flawless, it was dishonest about reporting the incident to medical regulators.

Mr Inglefield, founder of the London Transgender Clinic and regarded as one of the world’s leading surgeons in the field, has in the past been accused of turning his operating room into ‘a circus’ by broadcasting on Snapchat.

Surgeon Christopher Inglefield (pictured), founder of the London Transgender Clinic, has had his license suspended after an investigation into a ‘facial feminization’ operation that left a patient blind in one eye.

Mr Inglefield, pictured, was known as the ‘Snapchat Surgeon’ after broadcasting his surgeries on the social media platform

One of Mr Inglefield’s horrifying Snapchat broadcasts (pictured) showed the end of an operation he had performed

He also sparked controversy by endorsing plans to transplant a uterus into a transgender person born male.

The rise of ‘social media surgeons’ streaming operations on Snapchat Surgeons are increasingly turning to social media to show off their skills in the operating room in a macabre trend that has spread worldwide and attracts millions of fans. writes Tom Cotterill. One of the most famous is Florida-based plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Salzhauer – also known as Dr. Miami. He started live streaming his activities on Snapchat in 2015 and gained a huge following. He regularly broadcast Brazilian butt lift procedures. He was followed in December 2016 by British teaching surgeon Dr Shafi Ahmed, who streamed gruesome footage of one of his surgeries on Snapchat before later posting the video to YouTube. The routine hernia repair procedure took place at the London Independent Hospital, with Dr Ahmed claiming he pulled the stunt to help teach his student. In 2017, Dr Eddy Dona, who runs a clinic in Sydney’s Bella Vista, Australia, also joined the trend. Under the Snapchat handle DrEddyDona, the surgeon performed breast augmentations, tummy tucks, nose jobs, labia surgeries, and buttock augmentations. Speaking to MailOnline, he said it was a way to show people what it’s really like to go under the knife. Later that year, MailOnline took a behind-the-scenes look at one of New York’s most famous “Snapchat surgeons,” Dr. Matthew Schulman. But the operating room fab has proved controversial. In September 2017, plastic surgery officials rallied to crack down on Snapchat’s “circus” of surgeons. The dramatic rise of the trend — which has millions of people tuning in to watch — forced the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) to release some loose guidelines on how to use social media in clinics.

There is no suggestion that the surgery that resulted in the patient losing her sight was live-streamed, but the MPTS heard it led to serious complications.

The facial feminization surgery – performed to make typically male facial features look more feminine – took place on August 7, 2018 at the private Weymouth Street Hospital, off Harley Street.

The patient – identified only as Patient A – subsequently developed vision problems and was later told she had permanently lost her sight in her right eye.

At a serious incident review meeting the following November, Mr Inglefield led investigators to believe the matter had been reported to the Care Quality Commission, when it had not.

His actions to mislead the investigation were found ‘unfair’ and his license to practice was suspended for 28 days.

The MPTS report states: “Patient A underwent facial feminization surgery performed by Mr. Inglefield at the hospital, which is owned and operated by the Phoenix Hospital Group.

No concerns were raised during patient A’s surgery and she was discharged later the same day.

“After Patient A was assessed and subsequently discharged, her mother called the practice nurse to express her concern about Patient A’s vision and the swelling around her right eye.

‘On August 8, 2018, patient A came to the outpatient clinic for an examination by the practice nurse.

“During the examination, it was noticed that patient A’s eye did not respond to light. Mr Inglefield was consulted and it was agreed that Patient A would be seen urgently at Moorfields Eye NHS Trust Hospital.

‘The practice nurse was present with patient A and her mother. Patient A was diagnosed with central retinal artery occlusion and after the first treatment, Patient A’s vision in her right eye did not return.

‘Patient A was then told that the vision loss in her right eye is permanent.

It was this post-operative complication, patient A’s permanent vision loss, that was identified as the “Serious Untoward Incident” (‘SUI’) or serious clinical incident that is relevant to the charge in this case.

“There is no allegation in this case that Mr. Inglefield’s practice in relation to Patient A’s surgery was flawed.”

It was later at a meeting with the hospital’s operators that Mr Inglefield said the CQC had been informed.

He later accepted that he should not have tricked them into contacting the regulator.

The Tribunal ruled: ‘Mr Inglefield fully accepted the Tribunal’s findings and told the Tribunal that he understood the finding, namely that he had acted unfairly at the meeting of 16 November 2018.

Mr Inglefield was regarded as one of the world’s leading transgender surgery surgeons, but he has been accused in the past of turning his operating room into “a circus” by broadcasting on Snapchat. He is pictured during one of the broadcasts

He acknowledged that concerns about a doctor’s honesty and integrity can have major consequences for colleagues, hospitals and patients.

Mr Inglefield told the Tribunal that he had had four years to consider and reflect on the meeting on 16 November 2018.

He said he was under “coercion” during that meeting and it became a very stressful situation.

“Mr. Inglefield accepted that he should have said at the meeting that the Statutory Notice Form had not been completed and submitted to the CQC and that this omission would be addressed as a matter of priority.”

The panel decided that revoking his license to practice in full would be disproportionate, but suspended it for a month.

Mr Inglefield’s Snapchat surgeries at the London Bridge Plastic Surgery Clinic (LBPS) shocked some medics.

His live-streamed surgeries began with messages like “Good morning LBPS fam. Let’s start the day.”

He defended his actions saying: ‘Footage of proceedings at London Transgender Surgery can be very difficult to watch. Especially for someone who is not used to looking at images of an operation.

Mr Inglefield, pictured, sparked controversy by endorsing plans to transplant a uterus into a transgender person born male

“We need to look beyond the glossy ads and glowing testimonials to show the precise details of what is happening in an open and transparent way.”

He is also a proponent of uterine transplants, claiming the controversial procedure is “essentially identical” to that of “cis women” — women born into that gender.

Earlier this year, Inglefield said: ‘This pioneering birth is extremely important for any trans woman who wants to carry her own child.

Because once the medical community accepts this as a treatment for cis women with uterine infertility, such as the congenital absence of a uterus, it would be illegal to refuse a trans woman who has completed her transition.

“There are clearly anatomical boundaries when it comes to trans women, but these are issues that I think can be overcome and the transplant in a trans woman is essentially identical to that of a cis woman.”