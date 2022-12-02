After being injured during fight scene with Vin Diesel stand in, Stuntman sues Fast & Furious

A professional stuntman who suffered life-changing brain injuries in a shocking fall on the latest Fast and Furious movie set is suing the producers for more than £1million in damages.

Joe Watts, 34, was in a staged fight with another stuntman replacing F&F star Vin Diesel when he fell 7.5 meters onto concrete and suffered a fractured skull and traumatic brain damage.

The stunt required Mr. Watts to be thrown over the other performer’s shoulder from the side of an 8-foot balcony.

But a safety wire designed to stop his descent failed to prevent him from falling to the ground.

He was rushed by air ambulance to the Royal London Hospital, where he was kept in an induced coma for five days.

Now Mr Watts and his fiancé Tilly Powell, 30, are suing the production company, FF9 Pictures Ltd, a subsidiary of film giant Universal Pictures, for alleged negligence in relation to safety procedures.

Mr. Watts had performed film and TV stunts for four years and appeared in blockbuster franchises including Star Wars, Mission Impossible and Game of Thrones.

But in July 2019, while on the set of F9 – the ninth film in the Fast and Furious franchise – his career effectively came to a disastrous end.

The former sports masseur from Epsom, Surrey, spent a month at Royal London Hospital and a further six weeks at Wellington Hospital.

He had to relearn many basic skills, including speech and many aspects of daily life.

According to documents now filed with the Supreme Court by his lawyers Irwin Mitchell, Mr Watts, who played an Elite Guardsman, was filming a fight scene with another stuntman who was replacing Vin Diesel’s character Dom when the accident happened.

After rehearsals where he was thrown over Dom’s right shoulder, in the first take he was thrown over ‘Dom’s’ left shoulder and suspended above the floor on the safety wire doing its job.

But on the second shot, a connector on the safety wire apparently failed and he plunged to the floor below, missing the crash mats and hitting his head on the concrete floor.

Now, the claim states, he suffers from balance issues, weakness in his left ankle and shoulder, fatigue, mood swings, as well as depression, anxiety, anger and irritability.

He will no longer be able to work as a stuntman, and if he were able to return to work of any kind, he would be permanently disabled in the job market, the claim says.

At the moment he needs help with his daily activities, is easily distracted, has memory problems and difficulty planning and organizing.

After having one seizure, he takes anticonvulsants and claims punitive damages and interim damages so that he can return to court for more damages if his condition worsens and he develops epilepsy.

He had filmed a fight scene on a raised porch at Leavesden Studios in Watford.

The safety wire was attached to his harness with a Maillon Rapide connector, a steel link for rock climbers that bolted shut and, he says, should have been replaced after being used to arrest a fall.

There were crash mats on the floor, but some had been removed to access a camera, leaving a new exposed section of floor.

After stuntman Troy Robinson threw it once, the connector was not replaced, Mr Watts claims and failed on the second throw, missing the crash mats and landing on the ground, the court will hear.

He accuses the producers of negligently using the Maillon connector when it was unsuitable and should not have been used, failing to assess the connector and allowing him to perform the stunt when the rigging could not support its weight because it was not closed . or was distorted during the first performance of the stunt.

The staff neglected to check that the connector was properly closed, not deformed from the first use, and failed to replace it, he claims.

The company also neglected to conduct a risk assessment that the safety wire could fall, that his trajectory could change if thrown in a different way than was trained, and would not have provided adequate fall mats, it is alleged.

Laura Middleton-Guerard, Irwin Mitchell’s specialist occupational injury lawyer representing Mr Watts and Ms Powell, said: ‘The past three years have been incredibly difficult for Joe, who has been left with life-changing injuries.

Unable to continue his beloved job, he now relies on Tilly and his clinical team to help him with everyday things that people often take for granted.

“As a professional stunt performer, Joe believes more could have been done to protect him from the risks associated with this job. We have now initiated legal proceedings against FF9 Limited.

While Joe would rather not be in this position, he feels his only option is to take legal action. He continues to work hard on his recovery. We will continue to support him by making sure he has access to funding for the ongoing treatment he needs as he tries to move on with his life.

“We also appeal to FF9 Limited to work with us to resolve Joe’s case as quickly as possible.”

Joe said, “It’s been more than three years, but I’m still deeply moved by what happened that day.

“I used to love stunts and the fact that I can’t work as an artist anymore still kills me. I’m so lucky to be alive. I wouldn’t have made it through the last few years either if it wasn’t for Tilly by my side. She is my rock.

“Although I can’t change anything now, I feel like more should have been done to prevent something like this from happening to me. I hope lessons are learned so that other stunt artists can work more safely.’

No defense has yet been filed with the court by the film producers. MailOnline contacted lawyers from FF9 Pictures Ltd and Universal Pictures.